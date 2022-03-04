Your site will load in 16 seconds
Bartender




Position:
Bartender
Employer:
KOKO
Category:
Music
Location:
1A Camden High Street, London, NW1 7JE
Salary:
£12p/h
Date Posted:
Mar 4th 2022
KOKO
A bit about you

  • Kind, engaging and fun with personality.
  • Organised, reliable and a good timekeeper.
  • Passionate about hospitality, live music and entertainment.
  • Highly motivated, energetic self-starter, with ability to use own initiative.
  • Able to work as part of a team and individually.
  • Willingness to undertake training and development.
  • Trustworthy and discreet; able to demonstrate understanding of confidentiality issues.
  • Flexible and adaptable.
  • Sense of urgency.
  • Work to a high professional standard with an enthusiastic approach and positive outlook.
  • Strong communication skills.
  • Excellent knowledge of product and brand
  • Available to work late nights, weekends and holidays.

 A bit about the role

  • Preparing and serving drinks to guests.
  • Ability to serve spirit mixers, draught beer, simple cocktails and wines at a high volume.
  • Setting up the bar to the highest specification.
  • Maintaining high levels of cleanliness in the bar area.
  • Full menu knowledge for any queries.
  • Assess guests needs and make appropriate recommendations.
  • Processing payments using a POS system.
  • Comply and follow licensing regulations.
  • Attending daily service briefings, training sessions and monthly meetings
