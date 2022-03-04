A bit about you
- Kind, engaging and fun with personality.
- Organised, reliable and a good timekeeper.
- Passionate about hospitality, live music and entertainment.
- Highly motivated, energetic self-starter, with ability to use own initiative.
- Able to work as part of a team and individually.
- Willingness to undertake training and development.
- Trustworthy and discreet; able to demonstrate understanding of confidentiality issues.
- Flexible and adaptable.
- Sense of urgency.
- Work to a high professional standard with an enthusiastic approach and positive outlook.
- Strong communication skills.
- Excellent knowledge of product and brand
- Available to work late nights, weekends and holidays.
A bit about the role
- Preparing and serving drinks to guests.
- Ability to serve spirit mixers, draught beer, simple cocktails and wines at a high volume.
- Setting up the bar to the highest specification.
- Maintaining high levels of cleanliness in the bar area.
- Full menu knowledge for any queries.
- Assess guests needs and make appropriate recommendations.
- Processing payments using a POS system.
- Comply and follow licensing regulations.
- Attending daily service briefings, training sessions and monthly meetings