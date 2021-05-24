BIMM Institute Postgraduate School

Post: Interim Postgraduate Course Leader (MA Learning & Teaching in the Creative Industries)

(Temporary freelance role, equivalent to 0.2 FTE* to be negotiated)

In 2021-22, BIMM Institute Bristol will introduce a new Masters programme in Learning and Teaching in

the Creative Industries. We are seeking a passionate educational leader to commit one day a week

initially to focus principally on promoting the course, recruiting applicants and assessing applications in

order to successfully launch the course in October 2021. Additionally, the candidate will work alongside

the Bristol education team and colleagues in Brighton (who have been successfully delivering the

program for two years) to begin preparing the course for delivery.

Prior to course delivery, we expect to recruit a permanent Course Leader on a larger FT fraction

(dependent on student intake and teaching commitments) and would welcome an application from the

successful Interim Postgraduate Course Leader.

We welcome applications from people from all backgrounds and with all different kinds of life

experiences. We are particularly keen to increase applications from Black and Minority Ethnic

groups and women as they are currently under-represented

Person Specification

Significant contribution to research, and/or specialist field.

A level 7 qualification or above (a Doctorate is the normal expectation).

Five or more years qualified teaching experience, with proven track record of success.

Passion for education and a commitment to and expectation of the highest standards from students for whom you are responsible.

Student centric and reflective approach.

Self-motivated, organised and driven.

Commitment to ongoing continuing personal and professional development.

Essential Skills

Teaching, assessment mentoring and facilitation skills.

Curriculum and instructional design skills.

Research and scholarship skills.

IT and communication technology skills.

Organisational, leadership and management skills.

Key Accountabilities

Manage a course delivery team including academic and support staff.

Course Leader- Postgraduate

Lead the quality assurance of the course and to contribute to its ongoing enhancement.

Lead admissions to the course, reviewing applications, conducting interviews, making admissions decisions, and processing applications for Accreditation of Prior Learning

Participate in open day events to promote the course

Lead recruitment and promotion initiatives to publicise the course

Teach and lead module(s), assess and moderate the work of students.

Conduct research in your specialist field.

To promote the reputation and interests of BIMM Institute and the Postgraduate Schoolinternally and externally.

Key Responsibilities

To recruit staff as required to join the team, with support from the Head of School, Educationteam and the People Team, to ensure we identify talent using best practice and fair processes

To work with the Head of School and colleagues to facilitate the teams ongoing professional development.

To prepare modules for effective implementation and delivery

To ensure the course is appropriately resourced and budgeted

To establish working practices which promote equality, diversity and inclusion within the course community and curriculum

To attend School meetings, Exam Boards and Boards of Studies.

To ensure all Course materials are up to date, accurate, complete and available to support and guide teaching staff and students.

To work closely with the Course Convenor to introduce curriculum and course enhancements and modifications in line with BIMM Institute modification policy and procedures.

To provide ongoing advice and support to students in their studies.

To complete regular lesson observations and work closely with the Head of School and

Associate Dean Learning and Teaching, to assure the quality of teaching on the course.

(Learning and Teaching – Course Leaders are expected to teach on at least one module)

To prepare and teach lessons as timetabled, ensuring students are engaged, informed and encouraged to achieve their full potential.

To accurately complete lesson registers and report student absences.

To ensure that the quality of teaching meets BIMM Institute standards, proactively responding to feedback received.

To deliver tutorials for students as directed, providing advice and support.

To source and secure appropriate deputies for classroom teaching when necessary.

(Module Leadership – Course Leaders would be expected to lead at least one module)

To author and annually update module schemes of work and reading lists.

To develop and maintain the module page on the VLE, including module information, session content and blended/online activities.

To ensure assessments are carried out as directed.

To mark and provide appropriate feedback for assessments as directed and in accordance with the BIMM Institute guidelines

Course Leader- Postgraduate

To moderate assessments.

To liaise with all module markers and leading on appropriate standardisation/calibration activities.

To promote students’ development of academic and assessment literacies.

To identify and flag any suspected cases of academic misconduct.

To prepare samples of work for review by External Examiners.

To offer post-assessment feedback tutorials for students.

To attend module exam boards to confirm the accuracy of marks presented for your module(s) and to respond to any issues.

To elicit and respond to student feedback on your module(s).

To undertake extra duties that may be required for the effective delivery of your module(s) (e.g. arranging guest lectures or conference visits, liaising with the Estates team regarding external venues etc.).

To produce an annual Module Leader Report in an agreed format.

To take initiative in supporting the ongoing development and improvement of your module(s), curriculum, pedagogy and assessment.

(Research and Scholarly Activity)

To foster a research culture aligned with the BIMM Institute Research and Enterprise Strategy.

To develop and carry out research projects.

To explore collaborative research opportunities within BIMM Institute and with external stakeholders.

To disseminate research findings.

We would welcome an informal discussion with interested parties prior to application to discuss working

arrangements, timeline, key targets and future employment possibilities. We are looking for someone to

start as soon as possible.

We are committed to establishing a culture of inclusivity across BIMM Institute, so that we truly represent the

diversity of our students and the creative industries, both in what we tech and how we work. We have an Equality,

Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) panel that meet on a regular basis to ensure we are achieving our aim of

developing and maintaining a culture of fairness, dignity and respect.

All posts are subject to Right to Work and DBS checks.