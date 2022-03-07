About One House

One House is building a community of creators and artists. We exist to empower creative people as entrepreneurs to own their intellectual property while pursuing artistic and commercial success on their own terms.

Our vision is to reshape the architecture of the creative industries to put equity-ownership and self-determination in the hands of a new generation of uncompromising, independent, globally successful creators.

Role: Booker

One House is looking for a Booker to join its rapidly expanding Live division. Reporting to the Head of Live, the Booker will be ultimately responsible for booking a roster of global top tier talent.

You will be working closely with the Sr. Agent on tour strategy, responsible for networking with promotors and venue managers and driving booking from start to close. You will manage and oversee assistants driving tour advancing for the roster. Objective of the role is supporting our Sr. Agent in booking a roster of top tier artists.

Responsibilities

Contributing to A&R for One House’s Live Division

Booking shows and tours under guidance from the senior agent

Liaising with artist managers as well as artists directly. This includes presenting show and tour offers.

Managing artist diaries

Acting as our representative for artists at live shows and at industry events

Oversight on travel and logistics for artist shows and tours. This includes overseeing and liaising with the assistant and advancing teams

Requirements / Experiences

2 years or more experience working closely with artists and their teams in an agency setting, preferably already in a booking role

Meticulous organisation and ability to manage numerous diaries at once. An eye for detail is essential.

Superb communication skills, flexibility to different situations and a proactive nature.

Proficient IT skills and experience with the ABOSS software.

A good understanding of the different areas of the music business

Experience working on projects on a global level.

A deep understanding, curiosity and enthusiasm for music and music culture across various genres and scenes

Benefits