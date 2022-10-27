Booking Agency Assistant (Design & Marketing)

NGE Booking is looking for an agency assistant to help the team with design and marketing tasks. This is a unique opportunity to work both directly with the founder and across all aspects of the business.

Job Role:

- Design: Designing pitch decks, artworks for social media (artist announcements, job posts, artist tour date flyers, podcast etc), web pages and other ad-hoc team design requests.

- Marketing & Social Media: Copywriting marketing materials, composing and posting content for the company’s social media profiles, running in-house podcast series.

- Agent Assistance: Liaising with promoters, management, PR, social and production teams to plan and execute exciting show production for in-house brands, coordinate marketing campaigns ahead of shows and regarding billing and artwork approvals for a roster of artists.

- App & Website Management: Keeping website, app and internal calendar up to date, feeding back updates / fixes to dev team.

- Administrative Tasks: Updating artist press packs, riders and biographies and collating and managing artist assets.



Hours / Pay:

- Full Time / Monday - Friday, 10:00 - 18:00

- Salary - DOA

- Must be London-based

Experience / Qualifications Needed:

- 1-2 years social media/marketing/content and design experience, preferably in the music industry

- A keen understanding of the music business and culture

- Proactive, discrete and meticulous, with excellent communication and organisational skills

- Knowledge of CMS, coding experience is a plus

- Graphic design skills, with working knowledge of at least one of the following (Photoshop, InDesign or Illustrator). Motion graphic skills would be advantageous

- Experience working with artists and their teams would be beneficial

We are actively encouraging a diverse range of applicants. All applicants will be considered, without attention to race, colour, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, marital status, or disability status.

If you are interested please send your CV and covering letter to will@nge-booking.com. If possible, please include examples of your design skills