Bookings Coordinator & Receptionist

We are looking for a self-motivated and organised Bookings Coordinator and Receptionist to join the team at the historic Strongroom Studios, based in the heart of East London. This is a great opportunity for a hard-working, self-motivated person looking for an organisational role within a busy, independent recording studio. Starting February 2020

Duties include:

Handling telephones enquiries and directing calls in a professional manner

Greeting, assisting and directing clients, visitors and couriers to the studio

Assisting the Studio Manager in taking and organising studio bookings

Building relationships with studio clients and helping to drive new and repeat business

Ensuring accurate records are kept for studio usage and expenses, creating billing invoices accordingly

Working with studio assistants and runners to ensure sessions run smoothly and clients are looked after

Weekly checks on office and studio supplies and organising orders whenever necessary

Develop and maintain an awareness of market rates and trends within the industry

Personal Spec: