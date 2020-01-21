Bookings Coordinator & Receptionist

We are looking for a self-motivated and organised Bookings Coordinator and Receptionist to join the team at the historic Strongroom Studios, based in the heart of East London. This is a great opportunity for a hard-working, self-motivated person looking for an organisational role within a busy, independent recording studio. Starting February 2020
Duties include:
- Handling telephones enquiries and directing calls in a professional manner
- Greeting, assisting and directing clients, visitors and couriers to the studio
- Assisting the Studio Manager in taking and organising studio bookings
- Building relationships with studio clients and helping to drive new and repeat business
- Ensuring accurate records are kept for studio usage and expenses, creating billing invoices accordingly
- Working with studio assistants and runners to ensure sessions run smoothly and clients are looked after
- Weekly checks on office and studio supplies and organising orders whenever necessary
- Develop and maintain an awareness of market rates and trends within the industry
Personal Spec:
- Hard-working administrator with a ‘can do’ attitude
- Efficient and organised with the ability to manage and prioritise multiple tasks and projects
- Good level of computer skills
- Previous experience in the music industry would be advantageous
- Social media skills
- This position is purely for office-based candidates, this is not an avenue into studio engineering/production