Bookings Manager/Assistant Studio Manager

Are you someone who loves connecting people and putting the pieces together to make

music happen? Strongroom are looking for a driven and dedicated Bookings Manager to

grow and develop London’s most iconic studios in a strange new world.

Assisting the Studio Manager, you would help oversee four major commercial music studios

and a small team in a busy complex of music producers, record labels, managers and an

award-winning bar. The right candidate will be someone from an A&R Coordinator or Studio

Bookings Coordinator background, who is looking to expand their experience and

responsibilities into a self-led role with freedom and potential for growth.

Who we’re looking for:

• A friendly, zealous Bookings Manager who seeks out potential in opportunity

• People-focused, music-obsessed, and passionate about relationship management &

development

• Efficient and organised with the ability to manage and prioritise multiple tasks and

projects in a busy environment

• Excellent eye for presentation and detail

What they’ll do:

• Seek out and drive new business across the music industry and beyond

• Nurture relationships with existing studio clients to drive repeat business

• Ensure accurate records are kept for studio usage and expenses, creating billing invoices

accordingly

• Work with clients, studio manager, technical department, assistants and runners to

ensure sessions run smoothly and clients are well looked after

• Work between the studio manager and the bar events team to mutually coordinate

marketing events and campaigns championing all aspects of the business

• Deliver regular reportage to demonstrate actions and outcomes within an agreed

business development strategy

• Assist the studio manager in leading and developing an outstanding team of part-time

and freelance staff

• Deputise for the studio manager in times of sickness and/or annual leave

• Demonstrate and maintain an awareness of industry activity and trends

• Ownership and management of the studio discography

Necessary skills

• Must have experience in an A&R Coordinator or Studio Booker role

• Some level of management experience (not industry-specific)

• Strong computing skills (office suite, invoicing, email client, social media)

• Impeccable phone manner, email conduct and personal skills.

• Strong social media awareness and ability

Desirable qualities

• Growth and target driven with an eye for development

• Disciplined, organised, efficient, passionate

• Friendly, sociable, caring, engaging, encouraging, supportive

• Passionate about social/industry issues such as equality and representation, social

mobility and environmentalism

About Strongroom

Strongroom is a buzzing 35-year-old music studio, bar and office complex in Shoreditch, East

London. Fiercely independent, human-friendly and long-established, we have produced

myriad timeless records from The Prodigy’s ‘Fat of The Land’ to Spice Girl’s ‘SPICE’.

___________________________________________________________________

Kindly note this position is purely for office-based candidates and is not an avenue into

studio engineering/production.

Hours: Monday – Friday, 9am-6pm (40hrs p/w)

Salary: £28,000 P/A