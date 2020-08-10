Bookings Manager/Assistant Studio Manager

Are you someone who loves connecting people and putting the pieces together to make
music happen? Strongroom are looking for a driven and dedicated Bookings Manager to
grow and develop London’s most iconic studios in a strange new world.
Assisting the Studio Manager, you would help oversee four major commercial music studios
and a small team in a busy complex of music producers, record labels, managers and an
award-winning bar. The right candidate will be someone from an A&R Coordinator or Studio
Bookings Coordinator background, who is looking to expand their experience and
responsibilities into a self-led role with freedom and potential for growth.
Who we’re looking for:
• A friendly, zealous Bookings Manager who seeks out potential in opportunity
• People-focused, music-obsessed, and passionate about relationship management &
development
• Efficient and organised with the ability to manage and prioritise multiple tasks and
projects in a busy environment
• Excellent eye for presentation and detail
What they’ll do:
• Seek out and drive new business across the music industry and beyond
• Nurture relationships with existing studio clients to drive repeat business
• Ensure accurate records are kept for studio usage and expenses, creating billing invoices
accordingly
• Work with clients, studio manager, technical department, assistants and runners to
ensure sessions run smoothly and clients are well looked after
• Work between the studio manager and the bar events team to mutually coordinate
marketing events and campaigns championing all aspects of the business
• Deliver regular reportage to demonstrate actions and outcomes within an agreed
business development strategy
• Assist the studio manager in leading and developing an outstanding team of part-time
and freelance staff
• Deputise for the studio manager in times of sickness and/or annual leave
• Demonstrate and maintain an awareness of industry activity and trends
• Ownership and management of the studio discography
Necessary skills
• Must have experience in an A&R Coordinator or Studio Booker role
• Some level of management experience (not industry-specific)
• Strong computing skills (office suite, invoicing, email client, social media)
• Impeccable phone manner, email conduct and personal skills.
• Strong social media awareness and ability
Desirable qualities
• Growth and target driven with an eye for development
• Disciplined, organised, efficient, passionate
• Friendly, sociable, caring, engaging, encouraging, supportive
• Passionate about social/industry issues such as equality and representation, social
mobility and environmentalism
About Strongroom
Strongroom is a buzzing 35-year-old music studio, bar and office complex in Shoreditch, East
London. Fiercely independent, human-friendly and long-established, we have produced
myriad timeless records from The Prodigy’s ‘Fat of The Land’ to Spice Girl’s ‘SPICE’.
___________________________________________________________________
Kindly note this position is purely for office-based candidates and is not an avenue into
studio engineering/production.
Hours: Monday – Friday, 9am-6pm (40hrs p/w)
Salary: £28,000 P/A