Box Office Manager - Electric Brixton

Electric Group is an independent, fast growing & privately owned music venues company.

We own and operate some of the UK's most iconic live music and club venues. Formed in 2013, the company has evolved out of the success of our refurbishment and reimagination of the Brixton Fridge as Electric Brixton, now recognised as one of the UK’s leading music venues, hosting world class artists across an eclectic range of genres.

In 2017, the company acquired SWX, in Bristol and re-launched the iconic nightclub as a touring standard live music venue and which is now firmly established as the Number 1 music venue serving the South West. In 2015, the Company acquired the Freehold of the O2 Academy Newcastle (operated by Academy Music Group) and in 2017, the Leadmill in Sheffield. We are now preparing a £1.5m refurbishment of the former O2 Academy Newcastle, which will reopen in September 2022.

You'll need:

At least 2 years experience in a venue box office or touring box office role

You'll be reporting to:

The Head Of Music at Electric Group

Duties to include:

Managing the box office and the ticket counts across Electric Group’s three venues – Electric Brixton , SWX Bristol and NX Newcastle.

Producing ticketing manifests.

Management of announcement and on sale diaries.

Managing presale campaigns, allocations, mark backs and label holds.

Adhering to strictly embargoed shows and detailed announcement instructions.

Liaising with promoters on all levels along with agents, artists’ management and record labels to produce concise ticketing campaigns.

Weekly and bi-weekly reporting on sales commissions, shifts in allocations and box office performance

Liaising with the Head Of Music and Electric Group’s marketing department to produce ticketing campaigns for internally promoted and co promoted live shows and club events.

Monitoring our ticketing agencies digital marketing activities.

Ticketing analysis - to include pixel tracking and other digital tools.

We now have an opportunity for a dynamic and bright ticketing professional to join our team