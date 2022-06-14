Venue: O2 Academy Liverpool and Arts Club Liverpool
Company: Academy Music Group
Location: Liverpool
Reports to: General manager
Working hours: Full-time
The role
The box office manager is an integral position within the team, to provide seamless and exceptional customer and client services and our audiences. You will contribute to the effective running of our core business objectives and commercial targets, be passionate about the entertainment industry and highly motivated to deliver an outstanding experience to all clients and customers.
Our team
Our box office manager is a key member of the management team at two of Liverpool’s landmark live entertainment venues, where our shows and events are as diverse as the individuals within it. With a positive and supportive approach, the successful candidate will inspire a dedicated, creative team, drive our core values of excellence and inclusivity, and deliver the very best experiences in live entertainment.
About you
- Experience in a box office environment within the live entertainment industry
- Significant experience in ticketing platforms
- Proven track record in customer service
- Proficient in Microsoft Office packages
- Strong communication and diplomacy skills
- Outstanding attention to detail
What we need
- Strong client and customer service experience
- Demonstrable leadership and motivation of others
- Passion and enthusiasm for the live events industry
- Flexibility to work irregular hours (weekends/evenings/public holidays)
- Willingness to build positive working relationships
- A proactive organiser in problem-solving who can negotiate solutions
What you’ll be doing
- Manage an efficient and smooth box office service
- Daily liaison with Ticketmaster, ticket agencies and promoter ticketing departments
- First-class customer service
- Maintain first-rate relationships with clients, partners, and audiences
- Ensure accurate and timely sales of all ticketed events
- Monitor ticket allocations to maximise sales through Ticketmaster
- Ensure all paperwork and reporting is completed and professionally retained
- Supervise and train all casual box office employees
- Proactively manage all accessible ticketing requirements and communications
- Financial reporting and administration
- Reconciliation and cash management
- Management of ticket stock and Ticketmaster equipment
- Support the Company’s charitable and guest ticketing services
- Troubleshoot and report technical issues
- Work collaboratively with the venue team, partners and Company head office
- Publicly represent the venue and Company in a professional manner
Equal opportunities
We are passionate and committed to our people and go beyond the standard rhetoric of diversity and inclusion. You will be working in an inclusive environment and be encouraged to bring your whole self to work. We will do all that we can to help you successfully balance your work and home life. As a growing business, we’ll encourage you to develop your professional and personal aspirations, enjoy new experiences, and learn from the talented people you will be working with. It’s talent that matters to us and we encourage applications from people irrespective of their gender, race, sexual orientation, religion, age, disability status or caring responsibilities. #AMG #LI-SL1
Our company
Academy Music Group (AMG) is the UK’s leading owner and operator of live music and entertainment venues with award-winning credentials. Several of our historic theatres are unique institutions of British music and culture and our vision is to inspire artists and audiences by hosting unforgettable live performances. AMG is part of Live Nation Entertainment which is the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, LN Media