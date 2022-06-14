Venue: O2 Academy Liverpool and Arts Club Liverpool

Company: Academy Music Group

Location: Liverpool

Reports to: General manager

Working hours: Full-time

The role

The box office manager is an integral position within the team, to provide seamless and exceptional customer and client services and our audiences. You will contribute to the effective running of our core business objectives and commercial targets, be passionate about the entertainment industry and highly motivated to deliver an outstanding experience to all clients and customers.

Our team

Our box office manager is a key member of the management team at two of Liverpool’s landmark live entertainment venues, where our shows and events are as diverse as the individuals within it. With a positive and supportive approach, the successful candidate will inspire a dedicated, creative team, drive our core values of excellence and inclusivity, and deliver the very best experiences in live entertainment.

About you

Experience in a box office environment within the live entertainment industry

Significant experience in ticketing platforms

Proven track record in customer service

Proficient in Microsoft Office packages

Strong communication and diplomacy skills

Outstanding attention to detail



What we need

Strong client and customer service experience

Demonstrable leadership and motivation of others

Passion and enthusiasm for the live events industry

Flexibility to work irregular hours (weekends/evenings/public holidays)

Willingness to build positive working relationships

A proactive organiser in problem-solving who can negotiate solutions

What you’ll be doing

Manage an efficient and smooth box office service

Daily liaison with Ticketmaster, ticket agencies and promoter ticketing departments

First-class customer service

Maintain first-rate relationships with clients, partners, and audiences

Ensure accurate and timely sales of all ticketed events

Monitor ticket allocations to maximise sales through Ticketmaster

Ensure all paperwork and reporting is completed and professionally retained

Supervise and train all casual box office employees

Proactively manage all accessible ticketing requirements and communications

Financial reporting and administration

Reconciliation and cash management

Management of ticket stock and Ticketmaster equipment

Support the Company’s charitable and guest ticketing services

Troubleshoot and report technical issues

Work collaboratively with the venue team, partners and Company head office

Publicly represent the venue and Company in a professional manner



Equal opportunities

We are passionate and committed to our people and go beyond the standard rhetoric of diversity and inclusion. You will be working in an inclusive environment and be encouraged to bring your whole self to work. We will do all that we can to help you successfully balance your work and home life. As a growing business, we’ll encourage you to develop your professional and personal aspirations, enjoy new experiences, and learn from the talented people you will be working with. It’s talent that matters to us and we encourage applications from people irrespective of their gender, race, sexual orientation, religion, age, disability status or caring responsibilities. #AMG #LI-SL1

Our company

Academy Music Group (AMG) is the UK’s leading owner and operator of live music and entertainment venues with award-winning credentials. Several of our historic theatres are unique institutions of British music and culture and our vision is to inspire artists and audiences by hosting unforgettable live performances. AMG is part of Live Nation Entertainment which is the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, LN Media