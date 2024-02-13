Brand & Marketing Manager (UK)

WUGD and doof, the London-based/globally-influential dance and electronic record labels, are searching for a fresh-thinking, passionate and ambitious music marketer to join our growing team and help shape the future of music.

ABOUT US

WUGD - Founded by Jax Jones and Dan Stacey (Manager to Jax Jones, Hannah Laing, D.O.D and Riton) in 2021, WUGD is not just a label – we are artists empowering artists at the forefront of genre-spanning electronic music that is as tastemaker and culturally important as it is chart-topping.

WUGD is partnered with Polydor Records and is the only UK-based record label with an exclusive collaboration with Soundcloud, making us a unique force in the industry and doing things in a potent and progressive way.

Doof is the new record label, events series and merch company from Skiddle's #1 Artist of 2023 and the hottest new act in Dance music, Hannah Laing. doof is high energy dance music for the new gen of club kids and is already set for a massive launch with records and unique events planned through to 2025

The label group roster is packed with cutting-edge acts and we’re all about creating music that demands to be heard, shared and feels ground-breaking - Biianco, Hannah Laing, 1111, Remedy Club, Childsmind, David Rust, MDDLTN

For more information - https://www.instagram.com/wugdmusic/ and https://www.wugd.co.uk/

THE ROLE

This position is for an experienced marketer with at least 3 years experience in music marketing. You’ll spearhead the label’s brand strategy and record campaigns (from ideas to strategy to execution), collaborating closely with our passionate team at Polydor and Soundcloud to deliver bold, new and exciting marketing moments and initiatives.

YOU WILL BE (included but not limited to)

Responsible for the strategic direction, planning, implementation and management of all artist campaigns, informed by digital, social and streaming trends, especially across TikTok & other social platforms.

Responsible for hiring and managing third party agencies across club promo, radio pluggers and digital agencies to create ground-breakiing campaigns for the label group’s roster to deadline and budget

Leading analytics of all campaign performance data across DSP, social, radio and other digital platforms and optimise plans based on your findings.

Managing end to end content creation and delivery for all campaigns from artwork to music videos and everything in between.

The key stakeholder in all digital marketing and social media conversations across all artists.

Responsible for maintaining and keeping up to date a centralised campaign data hub.

Building and engaging the label group’s community across digital and expand D2C opportunities.

Delivering thorough and detailed reporting to all campaign partners and artist managers

Championing the wins and directing the team on next moves

YOU ARE/YOU HAVE

Demonstrated experience in executing successful music campaigns, ideally in the dance / electronic space

Flexibility, tenacity and creative initiative; we have a startup mindset, so the role requires a high level of conceptualisation, strategy and execution

Versatile and flexible in the day to day of your role - able to adapt to moments of momentum and comfortable under pressure

Proactive and passionate about driving results for your artists - you enjoy creatively navigating challenges, ‘no’s and small budgets to still ensure measurable results and tangible impact

Social media experience with a proven track record of driving engagement and growth

Familiarity with digital and streaming platforms with a data-driven approach

A passion for dance music, nightlife culture and trends

Outstanding organisational skills with an eye for detail

Great communication skills and want to be a vocal and valuable member of a vibrant, trusting and caring team

Progressive and non-traditional in your problem solving and execution - we encourage new ideas and ways of doing things differently

WHY WUGD/doof?

Be part of a rapidly growing label that produces Top Ten releases

Work with established artists and emerging talent

Competitive compensation and career development opportunities

Opportunity to make a name for yourself in the music industry in one of the most exciting label groups out there

SUBMIT YOUR CV

We want to hear from you if you have the relevant experience and are looking to be challenged. Send your CV and a compelling cover letter to jobs@lovingalliance.com

Join us and help shape the future of music.

We are an equal-opportunity employer.