Brand & Marketing Manager

Join WUGD – Brand + Marketing Opportunity

WUGD, the East London-based record label, is searching for a driven and ambitious Music Marketer to join our growing team in the UK’s music capital.

ABOUT US

Founded by Jax Jones and Dan Stacey in 2021, WUGD is not just a label – we’re artists empowering artists. WUGD is partnered with Polydor Records and is the only UK-based record label with an exclusive collaboration with Soundcloud, making us a unique force in the industry. Our roster is packed with cutting-edge acts, and we’re all about creating music that demands to be heard and shared.

THE ROLE

This position is for an experienced marketer with 2/3 years music industry experience and an entrepreneurial attitude. You’ll spearhead the label’s brand strategy and record campaigns, collaborating closely with our passionate team at Polydor and Soundcloud to deliver bold and exciting marketing moments.

RESPONSIBILITIES (included but not limited to)

Be responsible for the strategic direction, planning, implementation and management of all artist campaigns, informed by digital, social and streaming trends, especially across TikTok & other social platforms.

Responsible for hiring and managing third party agencies across club promo, radio pluggers and digital agencies to create ground-breakiing campaigns for the WUGD roster to deadline and budget

Analyse all campaign performance data across DSP, social, radio and other digital platforms and optimise plans based on your findings.

Manage end to end content creation and delivery for all campaigns from artwork to music videos and everything in between.

Be the key stakeholder in all digital marketing and social media conversations across all artists.

Be responsible for maintaining and keeping up to date a centralised campaign data hub.

Build and engage the WUGD community across digital and expand D2C opportunities.

Delivering thorough and detailed reporting to all campaign partners and artist managers. Championing the wins and directing the team on next moves

WHAT WE’RE LOOKING FOR (Must-haves)

Demonstrated experience in executing successful music campaigns

Flexibility, tenacity and initiative; we’re like a startup so you need to strategize AND execute. You don’t let a NO, small budget or resource stop you from delivering measurable results.

Social media experience with a proven track record of driving engagement and growth.

Familiarity with digital and streaming platforms with a data-driven approach.

A passion for Dance music and Nightlife culture

Outstanding organisational skills with an eye for detail.

Trustworthy with a can-do attitude.

WHY WUGD?

Be part of a rapidly growing label that produces Top Ten releases.

Work with established artists and emerging talent.

Competitive compensation and career development opportunities.

Opportunity to make a name for yourself in the music industry.

SUBMIT YOUR CV

We want to hear from you if you have the relevant experience and are looking to be challenged. Email your CV and a compelling cover letter to milton@lovingalliance.com. Join us at WUGD and help shape the future of music.

WUGD is an equal-opportunity employer.