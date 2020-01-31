Brand Partnership Manager

The role overview:

Paradigm Music Group has a roster of approx. 3000+ artists worldwide, and Paradigm UK are the live agents for 1200 artists. We have a unique and exciting opportunity for a dynamic, self-starter to join the Commercial team to represent some of the UK’s most exciting established and emerging music talent.

We are looking for a proactive and passionate operator who will be a key part of our fast-paced team. Working closely with the wider commercial, agent and artist management teams to drive opportunity and excitement around our unique roster.

The successful candidate will be an experienced sales operator, from a fast paced commercial environment with ideally 5+ years of experience in live, devising opportunities in sectors such as music artists/influencers, media, live events; with the ability to understand brand partner objectives and align these with artists to form bespoke solutions.

Key EXTERNAL responsibilities include:

Managing an agreed revenue line

Managing a portfolio of categories (client, PR & agency)

Proactively representing our artists to potential brand partners, PR agencies, experiential agencies etc

Proactively formulating bespoke brand strategic solutions (backed with insight & data)

Network / grow key client relationships across multiple categories

Initiate potential partner meetings to update on our business and market approach

Understanding prospective client’s businesses, turn challenges into opportunities

Respond to incoming briefs, devising strong pitch documents that fully answer briefs and are deliverable

Being fluent in modern social currency/mediums (e.g. media, influencers, dynamics of collectives, socials)

Market monitoring

Forming strong working relationships with relevant artist management

During live deliverables - be visible with brand partners with a flexible, positive ‘can do’ approach, not afraid to roll up sleeves to help fulfil projects when necessary

Key INTERNAL responsibilities include:

Managing upwards to ensure mgmt. has needed info / support when required

Collaborating with Fulfilment to ensure best levels of delivery/renewal potential

Work closely with Agents and other Paradigm specialists (UK and global) to ensure the right information is gathered and proposed

Keep accurate records of business under discussion and ensure all admin is up to date

Build relationships with relevant business stakeholders to enable smooth process & accurate delivery of any partnerships

Pro-active and highly organised, able to oversee the successful creation of multiple client projects to tight deadlines at any one time

Manage project revenues, costs and margins

Skills required:

A highly motivated and conscientious individual

Commercial & creative, business-minded & inspired by great creative

Able to “work the angles” finding opportunities / solutions in challenges

A good listener, able to understand business challenges and opportunities

A collaborator, able to work closely with management and really understand the artists/their passions

Able to define & devise authentic collaborations and strategic solutions

Able to build strong working relationships internally and externally

An in-depth understanding of the value of sponsorship/brand partnership rights

A proven negotiator with the ability to “close” deals

Able to develop a robust knowledge of our roster and the commercially relevant acts

Deliver deal deliverables in clear and concise format (ready for contracting n& delivery)

A team player & effectively manage upwards

Support the team with ideas, inspiration and general day to day support

A multi tasker, managing several projects at any one time

Able to keep cool under stress / thrive on challenges

A robust & maintained client contact book

Excellent communicator (written and verbal)

Strong team values and work ethics

Flexible & adaptable to change, with a sense of humour

Skilled at troubleshooting and problem solving

Passion for music & live experiences, skilled at seeing the opportunity for relevant/lucrative conversations

Ideally experience in: