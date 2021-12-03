Summary

The Business Affairs Coordinator main responsibilities consist of supporting the Business Affairs Manager in the areas of Artist and (their) Label contract management, Royalty administration, Licensing, Neighbouring Rights registrations and assisting with preparation of label copy and metadata. Reporting to the Business Affairs Manager and Company Directors, and working alongside Project/Label Managers, the role will provide every opportunity for the successful candidate to develop their commercial and legal skills in the music industry. This role will give the right candidate a fantastic chance to work within a successful, well established and independent management company being exposed to many facets of the music business.

Responsibilities:

LEGAL

Assisting in preparation and negotiations of a wide range of contracts including record licenses, songwriting & publishing, producer, (re)mixer, photography, video, synch licenses etc.

Coordinating, arranging signatures and filing of such agreements

Liaising with Artists over the use of their repertoire in Licensing activities – requires an understanding of the Artist’s preferences as well as the key contractual terms for licensing.

ADMIN

Registration of repertoire to societies, checking and verifying label copy/metadata and filing key artist contracts and assets

Maintenance of the legal database, which requires a keen eye for detail, plus preparing contract summaries

Chasing and obtaining agreements for signature

Liaising with accountants, agents and promoters with regards to live performances and touring and associated live contracts, musician and crew agreements

Royalty administration (prior knowledge or experience would be a help) including assisting in tracking delivery in and out of artists (and their 3rd party e.g. producer) royalty statements

Please apply asap with a covering letter to job@d-e-f.com