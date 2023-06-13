Business Affairs Manager

The Involved Group includes the globally renowned and successful independent dance and electronic labels Anjunabeats, Anjunadeep and the recently announced new label Reflections. With associated landmark live events and festival weekenders, the Anjuna brand is a recognised global leader in dance and electronic music. Involved Group is also home to Involved Publishing, and Involved Management with a roster including Lane 8, Seven Lions and Ben Böhmer as well as Anjuna founders Above & Beyond.

About the Role

You will primarily be providing legal and business affairs support on commercial transactions related to the Involved Groups Recording, Distribution and Label Services, Publishing & Licensing, and Events business. Reporting to the CEO/Managing Director you will enjoy a varied workload and will be interacting and building relationships across multiple internal teams as well as with external business contacts, in multiple business sectors.

You will be drafting, negotiating, reviewing, and advising on a wide variety of commercial contracts, with a variety of commercial structures, such as, recording agreements, digital music licenses, distribution agreements, writer agreements, supplier service agreements and live performance agreements

As well as providing general legal support across all aspects of the Involved Group businesses, for example advising on e-commerce and data protection law issues and risks, drafting NDAs and statements of work.

What you’ll do

Contract drafting and negotiation of a variety of recording agreements and deal memos, side letters, letters of variation, songwriter agreements, live performance agreements, digital licence agreements, other rights-based agreements; digital distribution agreements; e-commerce agreements;, various data protection agreements and general service contracts;

Review, draft and negotiate a variety of music rights license agreements, including key blanket / catalogue agreements with record labels, DSPS, sound recording aggregators, music publishers and collecting societies;

Advise and support our finance, creative, copyright and client relations teams on a variety of matters including without limitation deal terms, IP matters, GDPR/data use-related matters, dispute resolution, deal-flow processes, best legal and business practice and general BA queries;

Periodically review and negotiate agreements for label touring operations;

Implement and refine new systems designed to optimise efficiency, compliance, and corporate and legal initiatives;

Prepare and review contract summaries and HOA’s;

Keep abreast of industry and precedent updates that could impact our business and prevailing contracts;

Contract administration as well as liaise with and answer general legal queries from other departments;

Maintain good relationships with external lawyers;

Providing ad hoc legal advice to the different teams within Involved;

Managing internal communications regarding deals, ensuring labels know about and understand deal structures.

Who you are

Essential Requirements

Qualified lawyer with 1-2 PQE

Experience of drafting and negotiating a range of music industry commercial contracts, data protection, events & e-commerce

Highly motivated with a strong sense of initiative

Highly organised with careful attention to detail

Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal

Excellent drafting skills

Excellent time management skills and ability to work under pressure

Excellent IT, analytical and research skill

Desirable Requirements

Working knowledge of music copyrights and recording agreements

Experience in the music industry

Providing advice in relation to e-commerce law

Team Player

Willing to learn and gain career experience

Strong interest in dance and electronic music

Keen interest in music business law

What we offer

Competitive salary and profit share participation;

Minimum 20 days annual leave which increases with service, plus three days between Christmas & New Year;

A creative, fun and sociable office environment;

Gympass Silver membership;

Premium subscription to Headspace and Strava along with many other health apps;

Access to our Employee Assistance Programme (EAP);

Access to our UK events and shows;

Cycle to work scheme;

Season ticket loan;

Excellent development opportunities;

Flexible working opportunities.

Participation in our local community charity initiatives

Please upload your CV along with a cover letter.

Closing Date 14th July, 2023

If you need to have a conversation with us about the application process before applying for this role please do not hesitate to email Claire Horseman at thehorsie@anjunabeats.com. We will be happy to discuss any reasonable adjustments to the application process that may be required or to answer any questions you may have around potential barriers you think there could be prior to applying. We recognise the importance of diversity within our team and are fully committed to embracing all types of talent.