Business Development / Commercial Manager

The Official Charts Company

The Official Charts Company is the owner / operator of the UK and video sectors’ official charts and industry data. The company generates revenues through: sales of B2B services to the entertainment (music and video) sector; licensing of charts/data to media clients/commercial partners including Bauer Media brands e.g. Greatest Hits Radio, Paramount global brands e.g. Channel 5, Global Radio. We also own and run officialcharts.com, an online music platform which drives revenue through access to topline chart commentaries and data.



In addition, we are the international music data providers for France and Ireland and are moving forward an international expansion plan driven by opportunities across both music and video.



The purpose of the role

The successful candidate will report to the commercial director, tasked with driving sales of Official Charts Company’s B2B services, developing media/licencing opportunities using the company’s chart/data assets and leading in the delivery of the company’s new business objectives, including international projects. In addition, the role is responsible for client retention and ensuring existing clients within the music and video industries receive top tier client support.



The successful candidate will be driven by hitting commercial targets as well as building great relationships. They will be the go-to person for the music and video industries and a key member of the commercial team. We are looking for a sales superstar who can understand our client’s needs and make suggestions of how to improve our services in order to fulfil these. Generating new business is a large part of the role, so experience of building a pipeline of potential clients and seeing a deal through to its completion is necessary. We turnover c. £6m per year, of which £800k is new business. The successful candidate will be responsible for a large proportion of new business and for maintain relationships with existing commercial clients.



The Official Charts Company is a driven commercial business – but it is also a British institution which sits at the heart of the entertainment industry. We are a flexible, supportive company and working at Official Charts comes with some unique benefits.



We typically attend the Brit Awards and Mercury Awards events as a team, we plug directly into the commercial teams at all of the key music companies and film home entertainment divisions in the UK. We are proud of our friendly, supportive and flexible working environment – we ask our staff to commit to 2/3 core days in our Soho office every week, are willing to be additionally flexible during the summer months, as well as providing a mobile phone supplement or your own company phone, offering access to our company Bupa / Medicash healthcare provision, generous pension contribution, among other factors. We are equal opportunities employee and welcome team members of all kinds.



Key responsibilities



Drive B2B sales:

Develop B2B sales strategies and broaden the client base.

Maximise new subscriptions to the Official Charts Online service.

Maximise sales of Official Charts data reports.

Work with the operations team to create new reports/services for entertainment clients (music and video), new and existing.

Manage relationships with existing B2B clients.

Licences / media exploitation:

Support the development of new licensing / media opportunities.

Identify demand for new Official Charts brands/charts.

Lead delivery of the company’s new business objectives

Contribute to delivery of the overall new business target.

Review / develop the new business revenue plan with the commercial director

Drive forward the delivery of the company’s annual new business target.

Manage existing relationships and industry reputation

Manage relationships with Official Charts B2B clients and stakeholders, up-creating, maintaining and developing our client databases.

Ensure we are serving the needs of our clients, both new and established, developing new services where required and ensuring maximum monetisation of these services.

Create lists of prospective clients for new and developing B2B services, targeted at existing and new markets.

Support the commercial director in managing relationships with key clients.

Attend industry events and present where necessary.

International:

Support the commercial director in overseeing the expansion of our B2B data services into new international territories.

Personal specification

The ideal candidate will be: