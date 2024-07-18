Business Development Executive b:electronic

Recently acquired by Believe, Sentric Music is in an exciting phase of significant growth into new markets. Sentric Music Group is a rapidly expanding music publishing company with 100+ employees based across our offices in Liverpool, London, Hamburg, Palma, New York and LA. The company handles copyright and royalty administration for a large client base consisting of songwriters, record labels and music catalogue owners. Our industry-challenging platform is transforming the traditional models for royalty collection and our client base is consistently growing.



Believe is above all a passion for music, tech, and digital marketing, shared by over 1,700 talented people in more than 50 countries. It is a visionary and entrepreneurial spirit that drives us and makes us a world leader in the digital distribution of music.



Believe is a tribe of experts who successfully meet the challenges of the transformation of our music industry every day. It’s an adventure, a human adventure, and one that is propitious and stimulating for all of us.



Finally, Believe is a story that began in 2005 and that we must continue to narrate, now, and with you. Believe's mission is to develop labels and artists in the most suitable way, at each stage of their career and development, in all local markets around the world, with respect, expertise, fairness and transparency.



As Business Development Executive you will share responsibility for delivering the b:electronic teams objectives to drive growth, deliver excellent service and maximise client value . You will source external prospects for b:electronic from your network of managers, labels, artists, songwriters and producers, using market analysis and strong interpersonal and sales skills. You will also work closely with Believe Music Regional teams to identify publishing and neighbouring rights opportunities from within the distribution client base. From initial discussions through to sign up, you will be able to identify client needs and negotiate the best fit products and solutions, whilst working with internal teams to exceed client expectations, ensuring maximum levels of retention, renewal and referral.



Business Development

Contribute to above target new business growth through the identification of opportunities and client acquisition.

Work across the publishing and neighbouring rights sales process ensuring a seamless, first class onboarding experience for our clients using agile work practices and consistent communication

Maximise cross sales opportunities for the entire b:electronic client range working with key stakeholders across the business

Ensure the highest level of service and client retention through a close partnership with the Client Services team on issues, opportunities and reviews

Be responsible for advance appraisals, liaising with Senior Management and the Finance team to calculate and complete offers.

Be responsible for timely and accurate delivery of offers and long form contracts, in partnership with the Legal and Business Affairs team

Represent b:electronic at Industry events and be a key b:electronic ambassador online, in press and in person.

Communicate effectively with team, management team, leadership and stakeholders.

Communicate effectively with artists, writers, managers and business clients at all levels.

Research / Reporting

Work with wider teams to compile, record and analyse statistical information as required to report on the teams performance

Evaluate and research business leads

Development

Seek ways in which to improve and implement personal, team and business performance surrounding business development activities.

Qualifications

Min 3 years of experience with a proven track record in a publisher, label, DSP, management company or booking agent

Critically, you are passionate about electronic music and with a network of contacts and deep understanding of the genre’s ecosystem and the functions within it

You can demonstrate initiative, problem solving, accountability, and team spirit.

You are at ease with data manipulation & formatting and are able to draw actionable insights from data

You have a self-starter mindset and are highly organised

Able to describe how global copyrights and rights organisations operate and are governed

An understanding of global copyright administration is ideal, as well as an understanding of royalty matching and processing

You demonstrate strong communication and organisation skills (verbal and written)

Additional Information



Rock The Job

Hybrid remote working policy



Regular travel to Liverpool or London depending on base



Private Health Care



Pension plan



25 days annual leave, + 1 day for your birthday



Life assurance?and long-term disability?cover??



Access a digital mental health and well-being platform



Tailor-made training and coaching?program



Enhanced sickness pay and maternity/paternity cover

Must have the right to work in the UK, otherwise, the application will not be considered.



We are committed to having a workforce that is representative of the community it serves at all levels of the organisation. We, therefore, welcome applications from all backgrounds and all sections of the community regardless of age, disability, gender, race, religion and sexual orientation.