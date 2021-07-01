ON AIR:

On Air is a global live entertainment streaming platform creating new and untapped revenue streams for artists, giving users access to exclusive pay-per-view shows from around the globe.

Produced by our ward-winning production team, and filmed at some of the most world-renowned venues, On Air has already streamed performances from AIM Award Winners Arlo Parks and Skepta, seen pop-star HRVY’s global live stream from The Royal Albert Hall trending Top 10 on Twitter, thrilled classical fans with Beethoven’s 9th Symphony from Vienna’s Synchron Stage, and streamed multi-platinum selling and multiaward winning Dutch DJ Sam Feldt.

Find out more at https://www.onair.events/

OVERVIEW:

The business development executive is responsible for global outreach, lead generation and talent coordination within On Air’s sales and commercial team.

This role reports into the Head of business development, and coordinates with the production department and our internal and external marketing and PR teams to achieve programming targets and ongoing growth within an emergent, fast growth sector of the entertainment industry.

We are looking for an experienced team player with demonstrable negotiation and sales skills from an events or entertainment industry background.

KEY REQUIREMENTS:

- 3+ year’s experience in a business development, talent booking, music agency or live events role

- Prior experience working with internal teams and coordinating with them all seamlessly

- Prior experience working with multiple external stakeholders within the entertainment industry including artists, labels, agencies, management, promoters, venues.

- Proven understanding of current positioning, genres, trends and overall market within the music, comedy and performing arts industries

- Ability to deal with sensitive and confidential information

- International network, especially in non-English speaking territories

ROLE RESPONSIBILITIES:

- Create and implement strategic plans for outreach across the entertainment industry reporting into the head of business on a daily basis for ongoing strategy and progress.

- Weekly reports on behalf of the business development team on outreach and progress achieved across each sector of the industry

- CRM management and updates into our internal system to outline ongoing targets and department

milestones

- Assist the head of business development with maintaining all existing relationships across the

entertainment industry

- Assist the head of business development with all day to day administrative duties across the business

- Support the wider On Air commercial team on all active projects

- Introduce a system for external stakeholder and partner relationship development and maintenance

for new business opportunities and ensuring partnerships and strengthened

THE SUCCESSFUL CANDIDATE:

- Entrepreneurial, resourceful, and creative

- Strong organisational, project management, and decision making skills

- Excellent written and verbal communication

- Driven and ambitious with a strong work ethic

- Energy, speed and determination with the job at hand

- Existing network across the entertainment industry to bring to the role

- Positive attitude in a fast paced environment and sense of pride in performance and devotion to

company success

- A commercially minded individual with a talent for negotiation, proposition building and sourcing

opportunities with key existing and new targets

- Experienced in commercial and strategic outreach planning

- Able to act dynamically and pursue key targets requested from the senior management team on

request

- Experience at negotiating with international artist representatives, record labels

- Understanding of the live and recorded entertainment sector, specifically music and performing arts,

as a whole

- Experience with commercial brand and partnership negotiation and management beneficial

WHY WOULD YOU WANT TO JOIN US:

This is a great opportunity to join a fast-growing and dynamic start-up at an early stage, working across the technology and entertainment sector. We’re building a fantastic team of creative and driven individuals who love what they do within our London team.

We can offer a competitive package for the right candidate, which will include long term opportunity to grow within the company for a dedicated, positive individual who believes in the product and is devoted to the overall success of the business.

Interested in this role?

Please send your CV to info@onair.events or www.linkedin.com/company/onairbv/jobs/