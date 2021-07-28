Do you love live music, festivals and travel? Do you want to work in a business where you can indulge your passion for these in your day-to-day?

If the answer is yes, Kaboodle are looking for a Business Development Executive to join our quickly expanding team and help us grow our existing portfolio of clients. The role will be based in London with regular visits to our Manchester Head Office and involve plenty of travel to meet prospective partners and represent Kaboodle at festivals and events.

About Kaboodle:

Kaboodle is a multi-functional tech platform that allows promoters and organizers to sell tickets, travel and accommodation to experiences around the world. Our partners include Boomtown, Printworks, Snowbombing, Lost Village, Truck Festival and many more.

We come from a festival background so understand the needs of the promoter. This has given us the experience to create a robust and versatile solution that maximises profit via upselling extras, travel and accommodation. We are not just a plug-in or add-on, we are your complete solution, or as we prefer to say, the whole Kaboodle.

Role Summary:

You will have a background of working in either a sales role or client facing position within the entertainment industry or similar areas and a keen interest in music and live events. We are looking for someone with proven negotiating experience and confidence in closing deals on the basis of service provision rather than price.

Kaboodle’s culture is based around excellent service & genuine enthusiasm about what we do, so we look for friendly, motivated people who live and breathe these values. We are searching for an adaptable, hardworking and enthusiastic person to be part of the team; one who understands the importance of giving high quality and efficient service to clients at all times via email, in person and over the phone.

What you will do doing:

Identify potential new clients, with an eye towards cultivating the right relationship at the right time for Kaboodle’s long-term growth plans • Explore and deliver creative solutions to increase profitability from new and existing clients across the range of businesses with whom we operate • Negotiate compelling commercial agreements that ensure we increase our existing renewal rates and increase revenue opportunities

Develop and manage own key strategic relationships with a range of decision makers, influencers and gatekeepers

Work with the Head of Business Operations and the Business Development Manager to deliver our long term business strategy, developing new and creative commercial models, delivering flexibility and returns across the client base

Represent Kaboodle and pitch for business at suitable trade events and client presentations

Skills and experience we’re looking for:

Essential:

Effective administration with good time management and organisational skills

Flexible (varied working hours)

Capable of dealing with big personalities and unconventional thinking • Positive 'can do' attitude, initiative, drive and enthusiasm

Team player who enjoys working in a high achieving environment • Demonstrate a high degree of creative thinking and understanding of commercial maths

Computer literate with strong skills on all MS packages & Google Workplace (G Suite)

Honest and direct communication skills, both written and verbal. Not afraid to pick up the phone.

Flexible to work occasional weekends both in the office and at events with potential international travel to work with our overseas partners.

Desirable:

Existing industry contacts and relationships

Awareness of the main players in the event ticketing business

Knowledge of the latest technologies in ticketing

Marketing Experience

Clean driving license

Further details:

Hours are normally 9am to 5.30pm Monday to Friday but the successful applicant must be flexible to work evenings and weekends as required