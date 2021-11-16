About PPL

PPL is the UK music industry’s collective management organisation for over 120,000 performers and record companies. We license the use of recorded music in the UK when it is played in public (for example in shops, bars, nightclubs, offices etc.) or when it is broadcast on television or on the radio (e.g. by the BBC, commercial radio or commercial TV). We then ensure that the licensing revenue collected flows back to our members, who include both independent and major record companies, together with performers ranging from emerging grassroots artists through to established session musicians and globally renowned artists.

We also collect performance rights internationally when music is played overseas in public and used on TV, radio and some online streaming services, as well as for private copying. International royalties are an increasingly important revenue stream for performers and recording rightsholders. In 2020, in total, we collected £225.7 million across all of our revenue streams, while also distributing money to over 135,000 performers and recording rightsholders.

Team description:

PPL’s Licensing team licenses the use of recorded music in a variety of broadcast services, including commercial radio stations such as Capital, Heart and Absolute Radio, TV broadcasters such as the BBC, ITV and Sky, as well as for for some online uses, such as internet radio stations and webcasting.

What you’ll be doing:

As Business Development Executive here at PPL you will help us to identify new licensing opportunities, understand new business models and contribute to our negotiations and to the development of new licensing strategies. This role will have revenue responsibility for new online business and include liaising with customers and with external organisations. You will also manage a small portfolio of customer accounts.

This is a commercial and customer focused role dealing with a broad range of external clients, including radio, TV and online services, record labels, and a variety of other organisations involved in the broadcasting and media industries.

The key to success in this role will be the ability to undertake commercial analysis, which will include some work with Microsoft Excel. You will need strong numerical and verbal reasoning skills and be comfortable presenting the findings from your research and data analysis to your colleagues and to PPL management.

What you’ll need:

Experience undertaking commercial research and data analysis

Strong analytical mindset with the ability to interpret large and complex datasets

Excellent verbal and numerical reasoning

Proven business development and relationship management experience

Experience of negotiating with customers/suppliers within formal guidelines

Strong verbal and written communication skills with the ability to persuade and influence others

Strong Microsoft Office user (in particular, Excel, Word and PowerPoint)

An interest in the music and media industries and how new technology is driving change in istening / viewing habits

What we can offer you:

When you come on board at PPL you can expect to be rewarded for your hard work. Employees are entitled to a wide range of benefits which support their needs and lifestyles including private medical care, flexible working hours, £120 annually to be spent on music and many more!

PPL are now offering hybrid flexible working which will be a mixture of office based (three days) and home working along with our flexible start and finish times, should employees wish to utilise this.

Equity, Inclusion and Diversity at PPL

PPL are committed to equity of opportunity, diversity and inclusivity; therefore, we welcome and

encourage applicants from all sections of the community.

Here at PPL we are proud to operate in a genuine, open and straightforward way while continuing to maximise all opportunities as they arise striving to represent PPL’s members. Our job is to protect our members’ rights, and make sure their talent and investment is rewarded fairly. We take an entrepreneurial approach, working together to create new ways to deliver better service and solve business challenges. Collaboration creates great things; everyone’s talent deserves recognition and each of our members is important to us. We are the professional face for our clients. We serve with a smile and go the extra mile when representing them. We share a passion for music – that’s why we do what we do.