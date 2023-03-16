At Warner Music Group, we’re a global collective of music makers and music lovers, tech innovators and inspired entrepreneurs, game-changing creatives and passionate team members. Here, we know that each talent makes our collective bolder and brighter. We are guided by four core principles that underpin everything we do across all our diverse businesses:

Music is Everything: Music is our passion, and we can never get enough. Tastes, trends, and tech will change, but great artists and songwriters will always be our driving force.

Music is our passion, and we can never get enough. Tastes, trends, and tech will change, but great artists and songwriters will always be our driving force. Global Growth, Local Expertise: Music is a global language. Through communication and collaboration, our success can come from anywhere and translate everywhere.

Local Expertise: Music is a global language. Through communication and collaboration, our success can come from anywhere and translate everywhere. Innovation and Insight: Pushing the boundaries requires the best information and the boldest imagination. We use both to create the future.

Pushing the boundaries requires the best information and the boldest imagination. We use both to create the future. Empowered by People: Like the artists we serve and the music they make, our differences make us stronger. This is a place where every talent can belong and build a career.

We remain committed to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. We know it fosters a culture where you can truly belong, contribute, and grow. We encourage applications from people of any age, gender identity, sex or sexual orientation, race, ethnicity, religion or belief, disability, and any other protected characteristic or identity.

Consider a career at WMG and get the best of both worlds – an innovative global music company that retains the creative spirit of a nimble independent.

Job Title: Business Development Manager at WMX



A little bit about our team:

Our purpose is to elevate artists and brands through culturally relevant partnerships, best-in-class creative campaigns and smart exposure to audience. WMX, is a portfolio of artist services that are positioned centrally within Warner Music Group in London. We work across all of the groups record labels, artists, and imprints. Our team is made up of skilled professionals with music industry, brand and agency experience working across strategy, planning, creative and campaign management disciplines.

The wider WMX portfolio of operations includes Content & Media Sales, E-Commerce, Merchandise & Licensing, Retail Partnerships and Audience Strategy & Insights. The overall purpose of WMX is to help artists develop long term commercial business opportunities beyond music.

Our vision: We are the creative business partner that artists and brands can’t live without.

Our mission: Is to build the most powerful world around music artists. Inspired by music, for the longevity and elevation of our artists, the gratification of our fans and the growth of our brands.

Your role:

At WMX you will get to work within one of the world’s leading music companies.

You will be a key part of the business development team, ensuring exciting talent and creative opportunities are secured for our artists. Working closely with the Head of Business Development, this will range from opening relationships with key brands, pitching aritsts and our services, through to negotiation and helping win new business. We are looking for candiates who understand culture and crucially have a strong track-record working in business development. Armed with unique artist insights you’ll get to build relationships with some of the most exciting brands on a range of uniqie opportunities. Business development is the lifeblood of the team, so we’re looking for someone super commited and ready to get stuck in!

The key services that the team offers are:

Brand Partnerships / Brand Strategy / Artist and Brand Creative / Brand Building / Brand Licensing / Access to Music Audiences

Here you’ll get to:

Work across the lead-generation process end-to-end.

Meet and present to decision makers at global brands and agencies.

Manage, nurture and grow your own pipeline.

Collaborate with Head of Business Development on talent contracts, brand follow-up and building artist decks/proposals to send out to prospective clients.

Support on the creation and updating of artist one-pagers.

CRM Management.

Research – supporting on artist and brand research that can inform our strategic thinking.

Take an active role in artist brand planning.

Build strong working relationships with artist managers and our label colleagues.

About you:

You’ll have 3+ years business development experience in music, creative or talent-led agencies.

A track-record for procuring talent or creative new business.

You are highly organized, hard working with a commercial mindset.

You are a self-starter, who can work well within a small and fast-moving team.

You are great with people, can build rapport and understand brand challenges.

You deal well with pressure and have the ability to multi-task.

You are thorough and have strong attention to detail.

You are a collaborative and natural team player.

You have experience with Keynote and know how to build presentations.

A genuine passion for music, brands and culture.

We’d love it if you also had:

An understanding of the music industry

This job description is a summary of the typical functions of the role, not an exhaustive or comprehensive list of all possible responsibilities, tasks, and duties. As such this document can be reasonably modified by the Employer at any time.



About us:

As the home to Atlantic, Elektra, FFRR, Parlophone, Rhino, Roadrunner, Sire, Warner Records, Warner Classics, and several other of the world’s premier recording labels, Warner Music Group champions emerging artists and global superstars alike. And our renowned publishing company, Warner Chappell Music, represents genre-spanning songwriters and producers through a catalogue of more than one million copyrights worldwide. Redefining what it means to be a music company in the 21st century, our consumer brands include trend setters like UPROXX, Songkick, HipHopDX, and EMP. We’re the home to WMX – the next generation services division that connects artists with fans and amplifies brands in creative, immersive, and engaging ways – and Alternative Distribution Alliance (ADA) – the ground-breaking global distribution company for independent artists and labels.

Together, we are Warner Music Group: Music With Vision & Voice.

Love this job and want to apply?

Click the “Apply” link at the top of the page, or apply directly with your LinkedIn. Applying with LinkedIn will import all of the information you put in your profile, but will still allow you to upload a resume and cover letter.



Don’t be discouraged if you don’t hear from us right away. We’re taking our time to review all resumes, and to find the best people for WMG.



Thanks for your interest in working for WMG. We love it here, and think you will, too.

WMG is committed to inclusion and diversity in all aspects of our business. We are proud to be an equal opportunity workplace and will evaluate qualified applicants without regard to race, religion or belief, age, sex, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity or gender reassignment, marital or civil partnership status, disability, pregnancy, childbirth or any other characteristic protected by law.