Business Development Manager, Music

THE TEAM

Our team of Business Development Managers are accomplished professionals that have high standards of performance, want to win and be part of a winning team. We’re looking for a business development manager focused on Music in the UK and Ireland that consistently exceeds business targets, partners cross-functionally with our global teams, and helps write the playbook for our European market.

THE CHALLENGE

Eventbrite is looking for a Business Development Manager experienced in the music industry for our European HQ office in London. This position is critical in supporting Eventbrite's UKI music business development efforts in one of our key categories.

THE ROLE

Eventbrite's goal is to become the world’s preferred ticketing and registration solution by providing organisers and attendees with simple, yet powerful, event technology. At Eventbrite, you’ll find a team of dynamic, smart and engaged people who are passionate about building communities and creating innovative products to help people get together around live experiences.

If you are smart, driven, and passionate about revolutionising the ticketing industry, we want to hear from you!

YOU WILL

Develop relationships with UKI festival, promoter, agents, artist manager or venue organisers to generate new business development opportunities in one of our lead verticals - music

Engage with leads to help prospective clients learn more about Eventbrite’s product and win repeat business

Provide accurate and regular forecasts on the UKI music market to the business development team

Help shape Eventbrite’s business development priorities in the UKI music market

Create and maintain up to date leads and accounts plans using our CRM system Salesforce

Close deals both self generated and lead nurtured

Report to UKI Head of Music

THE SKILL SET

High performance business development skill set with an exceptional aptitude for successfully driving ambitious business development activities in Music

Proven track record of executing music deals

An analytical mind-set and a creative spirit

A can-do and agile attitude necessary to thrive in a start-up environment

A passion for and knowledge of the music industry with a robust network of contacts in the industry

A minimum of 4 years experience in business development

History of over-performance in previous sales roles or music related partnerships

WHAT WE OFFER

A competitive salary within a rapidly growing technology company that offers you the possibility to deepen your career

You’ll join an energetic and results driven team based in London and will regularly connect with colleagues in US and other offices

An uncapped commission structure based on closed accounts

Generous benefits package

ABOUT EVENTBRITE

Eventbrite is a global ticketing and event technology platform, powering millions of live experiences each year. We empower creators of events of all shapes and sizes – from music festivals, experiential yoga, political rallies to gaming competitions –– by providing them the tools and resources they need to seamlessly plan, promote, and produce live experiences around the world. Last year, the team served 795,000 creators hosting nearly 4 million experiences across 170 countries. Meet some of the Britelings that make it happen.

Eventbrite is committed to equality of opportunity for all staff, and applications from all suitably qualified individuals are encouraged, regardless of age, disability, sex, gender reassignment, sexual orientation, pregnancy and maternity, race, religion or belief and marriage and civil partnerships.