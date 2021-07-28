Hours: 37.5 Hours per week (Monday to Friday)

Reporting To: Head of Managed Accounts & Business Development

Do you love music and events? If so, we could be looking for you, a Business Development Manager based in London, Manchester or Liverpool to join our rapidly expanding company, one of the UK’s biggest and renowned primary ticketing agencies Skiddle

This is a tremendous opportunity for a professional to work in one of the most exciting industries in the modern job climate.

Company Background:

Skiddle was born in 2001 as a what's on guide and began selling tickets in 2006 and is now one of the UK's most loved ticketing services selling tickets for tens of thousands of events throughout the UK, from independent club nights through to 60,000 capacity festivals. Skiddle currently sells tickets for

the likes of The Warehouse Project, Creamfields Digbeth Dining Club and Live Nation, and hundreds of independent venues and promoters across the country.

Proudly, Skiddle is still an independent company, with many of our employees consisting of former or current promoters, venue owners, DJs, musicians and other industry professionals. This is what makes Skiddle such a personable, supportive and progressive company. Highlighting this is our industry-first study into promoter’s mental health, along with our direct involvement in helping to organise, plan, and expand their event into new territories. Skiddle have a number of dedicated teams, including account managers, content creation, SEO, marketing, sponsorship, app & website developers, all of which you will be working with to evolve Skiddle.

Role Summary:

The primary aim will be to sign up new clients within the lifestyle & leisure sectors - this includes

events such as sporting, comedy, food, drink, and cinema. The role is very sociable and involves a fair

amount of hospitality and making clients feel valued by the continuing use of Skiddle.

This is an exciting opportunity that involves directly developing one of the UK’s biggest and most

innovative ticketing companies, with ample opportunities for personal development. Working hours

can be flexible due to the large amount of travelling and occasionally working outside the typical

office hours.

Key Responsibilities:

The role primarily involves meeting and calling new clients – this will range from formal office presentations to meeting over a coffee

Networking across the industry - from promoters to artist management

2-3 days a week travelling across the UK (travel, accommodation, food and drink are all covered)

Cold calling new leads or acquiring introductions via your contacts list

Working alongside other departments to implement feedback from new clients and develop the company

Spotting new trends in the events industry and proactively responding to them

Adhering to monthly KPIs and 6-12 month stretch projects

Person Specification:

This is a relatively autonomous role that requires self-motivation and the ability to think ambitiously and creatively when approaching new business or starting a new project, therefore a confident telephone manner is a must as this is a role that involves lots of cold calling. We’re looking for an extremely organised individual with time management and prioritisation skills who possesses a high level of communication both internally and externally with a desire to achieve, no matter how challenging the request with understanding and compassion.

Our ideal candidate will be in the possession of a clean driving licence with permanent access to a vehicle and have a minimum of 3 years’ experience in business development, ticketing or events industry. You will possess a comprehensive understanding of how these industries operate, along with a broad contacts list within these sectors and a detailed understanding of how music events operate. We are seeking talented, career-driven individual to join our team and who will thrive in a dynamic and fast-paced, high-pressure environment upholding our core values through authenticity.

The successful candidate will be highly motivated, competitive, creative, charismatic and confident in meeting new people, selling Skiddle and closing deals for new business. Personable, adaptable and focused in social situations, meetings and presentations. Academic qualifications are valued but not vital, above all you must be able to demonstrate a clear frontline passion for music and events.

What can Skiddle offer:

Friendly working environment

Full Training

Attending events alongside our vibrant team

Cycle to work scheme / Tech scheme

Company pension

Health insurance provided by Vitality

Future career progression

Increased Holiday entitlement after 1 year service

On your side since 2001, because we believe true fans deserve a fairer and smarter way to discover events they love’.