Adelphoi Music is one of the world’s leading music agencies, based in the heart of Covent Garden, London, and on Keizersgracht in Amsterdam. We work together with brands and agencies to create music and sound concepts for moving images.

Our mission? To be the go-to music partner for the creative and ground-breaking stories

being told in the world of advertising and brands.

Job Description:

We are on the lookout for a remarkable individual to join the Adelphoi Music team in

generating new business opportunities for music composition, music licensing, recording

projects and artist partnerships. We are looking for someone to lead our new business for

the UK and beyond. It is essential that you have a proven track record of winning new

business, increasing revenue year-on-year, and making a positive difference to the company,

demonstrating a solid understanding of the clients’ structures and challenges. You are

proactive, targets-driven, a people person, and you’re comfortable presenting to our clients.

An extensive industry contact list is essential: you will be sociable and well-connected. A

knowledge of part or the whole production process is also beneficial.

The role includes:

Building, nurturing and expanding our network - targeting agencies, brands, production companies, directors and beyond, developing a consistently strong sales pipeline

Leading the sales strategy for Adelphoi’s business in the UK and other territories, reporting on progress (financial and communication activity) to the Head of

Operations, and keeping a keen eye on the wider team’s sales pipelines and performance

Working closely with the team to set the strategic direction for innovative marketing activities

Researching and being aware of competitor activity, industry trends and news, and identify commercial opportunities from these

Engaging in core business development activities to reach your set KPIs and targets, including daily communications, networking at industry events, parties, work functions and gigs

Booking, preparing and delivering engaging presentations to clients in both one-to-one and larger group environments

Feeding into the wider business goals and strategy as devised by the management team

Engaging in PR and marketing opportunities alongside the wider team, including across social media and other platforms, curating events and competitions, alongside the wider team

Skills and Requirements:

Strong business acumen and a head for strategy

An extensive network of clients in the creative industries

A background in the music or advertising industry

A passion for music!

Up-to-date with popular culture: music, art exhibitions, events, etc

Excellent written skills

Honest and direct communicator

Positive and enthusiastic

Well-mannered

Consistent, reliable and timely

Detail-orientated

A team player, who contributes to the success and ethos of the team and company

What do we offer?

Full-time contract

Salary + commission and benefits