Business Services Accounts Assistant

Based in the City of London, C.C. Young & Co are one of the leading music specialist firms of accountants and tax advisors. C.C. Young & Co. provides accountancy and taxation services to music industry clients.

Over the past 26 years, C.C. Young & Co. has enjoyed continued growth and now has departments specialising in tax, touring, recording, publishing, business management services for artists and managers, and royalty audits.

It is seeking an Accounts Assistant to join the Business Services Department.

JOB TITLE: Accounts Assistant I DEPARTMENT: Business Services

Job Role

Maintaining the books and records for Limited companies, LLPs and sole traders. This will include:

Cash Book and Bank Reconciliation

Raising and posting sales invoices, reviewing outstanding debtors and assisting with debtor collection

Posting purchase invoices, reviewing outstanding creditors and reconciling supplier statements

Posting credit card transactions and reconciling transactions

Preparing VAT returns in line with Making Tax Digital requirements.

Corresponding with the banks regarding opening up of new bank accounts, confirmation of balances and receipt of documents

To provide business management which includes the following:

Daily review of banking and cashflow for all clients and to set up approved bank payments

To correspond with suppliers to gain approval on purchase invoices which need paying.

Management of clients’ cash flow.

Assisting other members of the department with any ad hoc projects that may arise

Skills & Qualifications Required

Working knowledge of Xero & Sage

1 years+ working in the an office environment (entertainment desirable but not essential)

Knowledge, Attitudes and Behaviours required:

Ability to multi-task;

Good use of time management;

Attention to detail;

“Go – with – the – flow” attitude; i.e. ability to be able to change the plan in order to accommodate urgent matters which may occur during the day;

Ability to demonstrate effective communication with staff and clients, both written and verbal.

Ability to work to deadlines; and

Ability to work well with others.

Equal Opportunities

C C Young & Co Ltd is committed to promoting equality of opportunity for all staff and job applicants. We aim to create a working environment in which all individuals are able to make best use of their skills, free from discrimination, and in which all decisions are based on merit.

Please apply to careers@ccyoung.co.uk