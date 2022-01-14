Campaign Manager - Music

Incredible opportunity for an innovative and highly creative Campaign Manager to join the Marketing team within an established music and entertainment company.

Reporting to the Head of Marketing, you will be responsible for creating and delivering outstanding and profitable domestic and international marketing campaigns for a pop/indie leaning roster.

Key features:

Produce and product manage innovative marketing campaigns for your assigned artist roster

Work with the Streaming and Digital teams to devise cohesive campaigns across multi-platforms

Oversee pitching, production and delivery of all ad formats, behind the scenes and promotions ideas

The ideal candidate will have:

Previous detailed experience of working across successful artist marketing campaigns for a wider range of artists

High level relationship-building and management experience

Proven experience of delivering cross platform digital marketing campaigns

If your experience matches the requirements above and you are interested in finding out more about this amazing Campaign Manager opportunity, please apply now! Adam.wade@handle.co.uk