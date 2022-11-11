Lickd wants to help create a world where there are no barriers to creating the best online content, creating the world’s first and only mainstream music licensing platform that enables content creators to license mainstream music legally.
We are in the process of building a growth team and require a Catalogue Manager to join our fast-paced, passionate and extremely hard-working Music and Licensing team. In this role, you will be required to oversee the successful onboarding and ingestion of catalogue from new rightsholders, create a clear and concise reporting structure and collate all data related to the catalogue.
Responsibilities
- Main point of contact for everything catalogue related. This role will oversee all areas of catalogue management from ingestion to putting tracks live on the Lickd platform.
- Assisting supply chain set up for new rights holders
- Resolving metadata issues
- Work closely with the Music & Licensing and Engineering teams to ensure the catalogue has been properly QA’d and that we are creating best in class reports for our label and publishing partners
- Lead and manage relationships with external catalogue stakeholders
- Implement and develop workflows and processes to segment the catalogue for new platforms and opportunities.
- Onboard new labels and content owners
Personal Attributes
- Comfortable working in a small team in a fast-paced, constantly changing startup environment
- Passion and deep knowledge of catalogue
- A resilient and resourceful self-starter happy to work autonomously and remotely
- Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills
- Willing to continuously adopt and learn new skills and technologies
- Ambitious with a strong desire to succeed
Required Experience
- 3+ years in a similar role within the music industry
- Understanding of music metadata standards
- General understanding of YouTube CMS, AWS, Microsoft Suite
- Professional written and interpersonal skills when communicating with internal teams and stakeholders
- Ability to prioritise and manage several milestones and projects efficiently
Desired Experience
- Experience with SQL and the ability to write/run queries
- Experience in the creator economy