Lickd wants to help create a world where there are no barriers to creating the best online content, creating the world’s first and only mainstream music licensing platform that enables content creators to license mainstream music legally.

We are in the process of building a growth team and require a Catalogue Manager to join our fast-paced, passionate and extremely hard-working Music and Licensing team. In this role, you will be required to oversee the successful onboarding and ingestion of catalogue from new rightsholders, create a clear and concise reporting structure and collate all data related to the catalogue.

Responsibilities

Main point of contact for everything catalogue related. This role will oversee all areas of catalogue management from ingestion to putting tracks live on the Lickd platform.

Assisting supply chain set up for new rights holders

Resolving metadata issues

Work closely with the Music & Licensing and Engineering teams to ensure the catalogue has been properly QA’d and that we are creating best in class reports for our label and publishing partners

Lead and manage relationships with external catalogue stakeholders

Implement and develop workflows and processes to segment the catalogue for new platforms and opportunities.

Onboard new labels and content owners

Personal Attributes

Comfortable working in a small team in a fast-paced, constantly changing startup environment

Passion and deep knowledge of catalogue

A resilient and resourceful self-starter happy to work autonomously and remotely

Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills

Willing to continuously adopt and learn new skills and technologies

Ambitious with a strong desire to succeed

Required Experience

3+ years in a similar role within the music industry

Understanding of music metadata standards

General understanding of YouTube CMS, AWS, Microsoft Suite

Professional written and interpersonal skills when communicating with internal teams and stakeholders

Ability to prioritise and manage several milestones and projects efficiently

Desired Experience