Chrysalis/Blue Raincoat Music is a leading independent music company headquartered in London

and New York. Along with our US partner Reservoir Media, we own the legendary Chrysalis and

Tommy Boy catalogues, and we also represent artists through our management arm Blue Raincoat

Artists, and publishing via Blue Raincoat Music Publishing.

Catalogue Marketing Manager



We are looking for an experienced Catalogue Marketing Manager to work across our recorded labels

(Chrysalis, Cooltempo, Ensign & Tommy Boy). You will have a good understanding of putting

together marketing campaigns alongside technical knowledge for digital aspects.

Reporting to the SVP Catalogue, you will be working closely with the existing marketing teams in the

UK and U.S. to contribute to the overall running of the department and to ensure the best possible

campaigns are implemented for our releases. This is an exciting opportunity for a self-starter with

great creative and organisational skills who is focussed on detail, is hard-working and who loves

music.



Responsibilities:

To deliver and manage release specific and label marketing campaigns across our recorded music labels

To devise and Coordinate campaigns for new releases, artist campaigns and label initiatives

To liaise with external, PR for press, tv/radio, management and maintaining communications throughout the team

To communicate with Project Managers, artist and management effectively for timely approval

To manage social media accounts for the labels and artists to grow audiences and engagement with these fanbases

To work with internal and external partners to produce content creation, including video, photos, events etc.

To develop label strategies for the catalogue, ensuring catalogue best practices

To liaise with Physical Sales Teams, Digital Sales Manager and Synchronisation teams for marketing opportunities and trends for the catalogues

To oversee the brief, build and maintenance of all artist digital touch points (i.e. official sites, social networks, apps, mobile destinations etc.)

To maintain relationships with key digital/social partners and work with them on promotional activities, exclusive content and other partnership opportunities

To work closely with the US Marketing & Digital counterparts to ensure global roll out

To manage related label marketing budgets for campaigns

In addition to core duties, you may be called upon to assist in other areas of marketing across the group: Chrysalis Frontline, Artist Management, Blue Raincoat Songs and on a corporate level.

The ideal candidate will have:

At least +3 years prior experience at a major or established independent record company

Exceptional interpersonal, confident and communication skills

Impactful presentational skills to convey information and results clearly

The ability to work effectively under pressure and balance priorities

Excellent time-management, organisational skills and strong attention to detail

The ability to take broad campaign concepts and translate into partner specific initiatives that result in sales/streams and impression

A good working knowledge of the music industry, and a passionate commitment to music

and artists

Applications are encouraged from people who believe in themselves and who want to work in a

company that embraces individuals with individual needs. We are an equal opportunities employer

and welcome applications from anyone irrespective of gender, race, religion, origin, age, sexual

orientation, medical condition, or disability.

Email CV and covering letter to jobs@blueraincoatmusic.com

Subject Ref: Catalogue Marketing Manager

Closing date – 8th May 2022.