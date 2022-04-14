Chrysalis/Blue Raincoat Music is a leading independent music company headquartered in London
and New York. Along with our US partner Reservoir Media, we own the legendary Chrysalis and
Tommy Boy catalogues, and we also represent artists through our management arm Blue Raincoat
Artists, and publishing via Blue Raincoat Music Publishing.
Catalogue Marketing Manager
We are looking for an experienced Catalogue Marketing Manager to work across our recorded labels
(Chrysalis, Cooltempo, Ensign & Tommy Boy). You will have a good understanding of putting
together marketing campaigns alongside technical knowledge for digital aspects.
Reporting to the SVP Catalogue, you will be working closely with the existing marketing teams in the
UK and U.S. to contribute to the overall running of the department and to ensure the best possible
campaigns are implemented for our releases. This is an exciting opportunity for a self-starter with
great creative and organisational skills who is focussed on detail, is hard-working and who loves
music.
Responsibilities:
- To deliver and manage release specific and label marketing campaigns across our recorded music labels
- To devise and Coordinate campaigns for new releases, artist campaigns and label initiatives
- To liaise with external, PR for press, tv/radio, management and maintaining communications throughout the team
- To communicate with Project Managers, artist and management effectively for timely approval
- To manage social media accounts for the labels and artists to grow audiences and engagement with these fanbases
- To work with internal and external partners to produce content creation, including video, photos, events etc.
- To develop label strategies for the catalogue, ensuring catalogue best practices
- To liaise with Physical Sales Teams, Digital Sales Manager and Synchronisation teams for marketing opportunities and trends for the catalogues
- To oversee the brief, build and maintenance of all artist digital touch points (i.e. official sites, social networks, apps, mobile destinations etc.)
- To maintain relationships with key digital/social partners and work with them on promotional activities, exclusive content and other partnership opportunities
- To work closely with the US Marketing & Digital counterparts to ensure global roll out
- To manage related label marketing budgets for campaigns
- In addition to core duties, you may be called upon to assist in other areas of marketing across the group: Chrysalis Frontline, Artist Management, Blue Raincoat Songs and on a corporate level.
The ideal candidate will have:
- At least +3 years prior experience at a major or established independent record company
- Exceptional interpersonal, confident and communication skills
- Impactful presentational skills to convey information and results clearly
- The ability to work effectively under pressure and balance priorities
- Excellent time-management, organisational skills and strong attention to detail
- The ability to take broad campaign concepts and translate into partner specific initiatives that result in sales/streams and impression
- A good working knowledge of the music industry, and a passionate commitment to music
- and artists
Applications are encouraged from people who believe in themselves and who want to work in a
company that embraces individuals with individual needs. We are an equal opportunities employer
and welcome applications from anyone irrespective of gender, race, religion, origin, age, sexual
orientation, medical condition, or disability.
Email CV and covering letter to jobs@blueraincoatmusic.com
Subject Ref: Catalogue Marketing Manager
Closing date – 8th May 2022.