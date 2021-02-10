Are you creative, innovative and commercially aware, with proven experience of securing and cultivating relationships with high profile talent and/or sponsors? Then join Shelter as Celebrity and Partnerships Manager and you could soon be playing a vital leadership role within our Culture, Entertainment and Sport Team.

A home is a fundamental human need, as essential as education or healthcare. Yet millions of people across Britain struggle on a daily basis with homelessness, bad housing conditions, soaring rents, discrimination and the threat of eviction. So, we are striving for change, with individuals, in communities, across society and leading the way to a safe home. We need ambitious, best-in-class individuals who are passionate about our cause to join us at this exciting time. This is your chance to play a part in the fundamental change we are striving to achieve

Our Culture, Entertainment and Sport Team has organised a wide range of exciting, high-profile events and activity over the years. We've worked with a variety of talent such as Liam Gallagher, Skepta, Jorja Smith, Years & Years and Eddie Izzard - to name but a few. Whilst we've faced many challenges over the past year due to Covid-19, there's also plenty to look forward to. That's why we've created this brand new role.

About the Role

Due to the team's growing portfolio, we have a vastly increased need for talent and partnership engagement to specifically focus on audience interests like Culture, Entertainment and Sport. Your challenge will be to increase income generating opportunities that enable the success of the team's fundraising products and initiatives through effective talent and partnership engagement. As well as developing an innovative income generating strategy, we'll rely on you to lead on the creation and implementation of new talent and partnership activity, products and events alongside the Culture, Entertainment and Sport Team. Ensuring we cultivate a broad range of talent and partners in line with our strategic aims, values and audiences; creating inspiring proposals for artists, agents, managers and potential partners and translating and defining the right pitch for the right artist or organisation ¿ all are aspects of this high profile role.

About you

To succeed, you'll need in-depth knowledge of the competitive marketplace and culture, entertainment, and sports industries and the trends within them. You'll also need proven experience of developing and executing strategy to identify, cultivate and maintain partnerships, ideally within the industries mentioned. Great at influencing and networking at a high level, building successful, long term relationships with talent, their agents, managers and PRs and partners or sponsors comes naturally to you. What's more, you understand the importance of fundraising and generating significant levels of income through talent and partnership activity and enjoy spotting opportunities presented by external events and acting quickly to take advantage of them. Add in your proactive approach, high level planning and prioritisation skills and focus on collaborative and cross team working, and it's clear you have just what we're looking for.

Benefits

We offer a wide range of benefits, including 30 days of annual leave, enhanced family friendly policies, pension and interest free travel loans. Our employees also have access to a tenancy deposit loan, payroll giving, cycle to work scheme and an employee assistance programme.

Shelter helps millions of people every year struggling with bad housing or homelessness through our advice, support and legal services. And we campaign to make sure that, one day, no one will have to turn to us for help. We're here so no one has to fight bad housing or homelessness on their own.

Safeguarding is everyone's business. Shelter is committed to protecting the health, wellbeing and human rights of those we support, and enabling them to live free from harm, abuse and neglect. All our staff will be expected to observe professional standards of behaviour and conduct their work in line with our Safeguarding Policies.

Shelter promotes equality, diversity and inclusion in our workplace. We make employment decisions by matching business needs with skills and experience of candidates, irrespective of age, disability (including hidden disabilities),gender, gender identity or gender reassignment, marriage and civil partnership, pregnancy and maternity, race, religion or belief, or sexual orientation. We also encourage applications from people, who have been homeless or have been at risk of homelessness. We are facing diverse problems, so need diverse people to tackle them.

We are happy to talk about flexible working, personal growth, and to promote a workplace where you can be yourself and achieve success based only on your merit.

Shelter does not accept unsolicited CVs from external recruitment agencies nor accept the fees associated with them.

How to apply

Please submit your application via our online system. Your application should consist of a CV and supporting statement providing evidence of how you meet the knowledge, skills and experience points and the first two behaviours within the job specification-indicated with an A next to them. You do not need address the rest of the behaviours as these will be assessed at interview if you are short listed.