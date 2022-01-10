Our client is a leading software company in the music industry working closely with major record labels and industry bodies on solutions to a range of problems such as anti-piracy, music distribution and more. They are actively developing highly sophisticated big data solutions which will benefit the music industry as a whole and require a CEO to provide first-class leadership, drive company strategy and accelerate the business forward.

Key responsibilities will include:

Working closely with Board of Directors, serving as Managing Director of corporate operations and acting as the main contact between clients and internal software development teams.

Implementing objectives agreed by Board of Directors.

Collaborating with other Officers to expand and develop the business, which will include attending important functions, industry events and public meetings.

Working with the CFO and Chairman to prepare annual budgets and analyse potential investments.

Advising Board of Directors with regards to risk and return.

Overseeing quality control across the company, devising goals with the support of division managers.

Collaborating with HR to formulate optimal hiring practices, payroll, and benefit disbursement.

The ideal candidate must:

Demonstrable results-driven leadership expertise.

Solid experience and recent knowledge working within digital music distribution/major record labels/distributors/aggregators/streaming platforms essential.

Previous corporate management experience and a proven track record of effective team management.

Proven ability to oversee and manage the engineering of software projects and client relations.

Previous experience working closely with a CTO.

Experience developing strategies for software companies.

Experience owning budget lines.

