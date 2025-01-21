Are you a dynamic and strategic sales professional with a passion for building relationships and driving growth? Do you have experience in channel management and want to make a real impact in the arts education sector?

We are hiring for a new Channel Sales Manager where you will play a key role in driving revenue growth through Trinity College London’s network of self-employed Local Area Representatives (LARs). Your role will be pivotal in supporting, coordinating, and developing this network to align with the company’s strategic goals. This is an exciting opportunity to recruit, onboard and support new LARs, develop sales strategies, and foster relationships that drive performance and engagement in arts education as well as promoting the growth of Trinity's qualifications and services.

As Channel Sales Manager, you will work in a role that:

Collaborates with a passionate and supportive team

Enjoys flexibility with remote working and national travel

Represents a globally recognised organisation with a strong reputation in music and performing arts assessment

Is rewarding where can drive growth build partnerships and make a difference

About you

Educated to Degree level or with equivalent relevant experience

Proven experience in channel management, sales, or similar roles, ideally within arts education or an equivalent field.

Strong communication and relationship-building skills, with experience in engaging diverse stakeholders

Proficiency in CRM software and data-driven decision-making.

Knowledge of sales strategies and techniques, coupled with strong problem-solving and negotiation capabilities.

Self-motivated and results-oriented, with exceptional time management and organisational skills.

Adaptability, flexibility, and a growth mindset.

Highly developed networking skills and a commitment to fostering collaborative relationships within the network.

Our benefits



Trinity provides a work environment that is stimulating, inspiring and fair. Our approach to reward values our employees while ensuring each person’s contribution makes us great as an organisation.



As an employee, you’ll enjoy a range of benefits including generous annual leave, private health insurance, pension scheme, regular social events, employee assistance programme, cycle to work scheme, season ticket loan, free access to Trinity examinations and continuous training and development, plus more.

Our commitment



Trinity is open to all applicants from different backgrounds and we are committed to building a more diverse and inclusive workplace. All applications are dealt with in the strictest of confidence.



We actively encourages applications from candidates of all abilities. As a Disability Confident employer, we are dedicated to creating a workplace that is accessible, supportive, and welcoming for individuals with different abilities. We will make sure you can be interviewed fairly if you have a disability, long term health condition, or are neuro-diverse.



Trinity promotes and welcome applications from a wide range of candidates, including those with criminal records. In line with the requirements of the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act (1974), we select all candidates for interview based on their competencies, qualifications and knowledge.



To learn more about our DEI commitment as an equal opportunities employer, please visit our Equality, diversity and inclusion page at TrinityCollege.com

How to Apply



To apply, please follow the Apply for This Job link on this page and you will be directed to the Trinity College London application page. The application closing date is 26 February 2025.



Trinity College London does not hold a job visa sponsorship licence and so is not in a position to sponsor visas in the UK.



All posts are subject to a safer recruitment process, including the disclosure of criminal records and vetting checks. Upon successful appointment into the role, you will be required to complete our vetting procedures as with all Trinity College London employees. This is carried out by a 3rd party supplier and our standard background checks consist of Right to Work in the UK, Identity Check, Employment History check, Financial Probity Check, Highest Academic Qualifications Check and a basic DBS check.



Trinity College London will collect and use your personal information for our recruitment process in accordance with our Recruitment Privacy Notice at TrinityCollege.com Trinity London will hold candidate data on file for no more than six months from application submission. If you want your information to be removed earlier, please contact us directly. If we want to hold your information beyond the six months, we will contact you to get your consent.



Our data protection policy can be viewed in full at TrinityCollege.com