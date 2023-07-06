Do you know your Doja Cat from your Fleetwood Mac, your American Pie from your No Time To Die, your Kylie from your Miley? If so, this could be the opportunity for you!

The Official Charts Company is seeking an analytical and detail-oriented Operations Assistant with a head for numbers and an understanding of how data rules the business.

Reporting to the Operations Manager, the role of Chart Operations Assistant is to support the efficient running of the operations department. The Chart Operations Assistant acts as a central position both internally and externally for general queries. The role will involve a combination of tasks which will allow the post holder to assume specific areas of responsibility as well as the opportunity to work with other members of the team on many other operational areas and projects across music and video home entertainment in the UK and internationally.

This is a fantastic opportunity to work with gold standard supplier of charts and data to more than 120 music, film and TV companies in the UK, Ireland and France, as well as working with organisations including the BPI, ERA, the BRITs, BASE and many others besides.

Key Activities & Responsibilities

Client Support

First point of contact for general enquiries relating to the Official Charts

Providing general support to subscribers of the Official Charts Online service

Demonstrating systems to new clients / refresher sessions for existing subscribers

Compilation of bespoke music charts for media clients

Responsibility for identifying and recording chart facts and feats.

Operations Administration

Liaising with the Official Charts Company’s research agency on data and release matters

On-going responsibility for maintaining and updating internal databases, reports and Presentations

Responsible for engaging with potential new retailers to join the Chart Panel

On-going responsibility for operating Lighting: Live, the live music sales reporting procedure

Providing support in the development of ad hoc reports for both clients, and non-clients

Analysis & Reporting

Utilising the Official Charts Online Service to resolve data requests.

High degree of data manipulation and interpretation to present entertainment market data in a clear and concise manner to client specifications.

Creation and compilation of bespoke data reports for both audio and video companies in the entertainment sector

Requirements

Strong verbal and written communication skills, with the ability to develop interpersonal relationships at all levels of an organisation.

Strong Office skills, especially Excel skills

Meticulous attention to detail

Self-motivated & ambitious team player

A sound knowledge of music and film

Working knowledge of database and statistical analysis software a plus



The Official Charts Company is an equal opportunities employer