Charts Operations Assistant

Do you know your Doja Cat from your Fleetwood Mac, your American Pie from your No Time To Die, your Kylie from your Miley? If so, this could be the opportunity for you!
The Official Charts Company is seeking an analytical, detail-oriented French speaking Operations Assistant with a head for numbers and an understanding of how data rules the business.
Reporting to the Operations Manager, the role of Chart Operations Assistant is to support the efficient running of the operations department. The Chart Operations Assistant acts as a central position both internally and externally for general queries. The role will involve a combination of tasks which will allow the post holder to assume specific areas of responsibility as well as the opportunity to work with other members of the team on many other operational areas and projects across music and video home entertainment in the UK and Internationally.
This is a fantastic opportunity to work with gold standard supplier of charts and data to more than 120 music, film and TV companies in the UK, Ireland and France, as well as working with organisations including the BPI, ERA, the BRITs, BASE and many others besides.
Key Activities & Responsibilities
Client Support
- First point of contact for general enquiries relating to the Official Charts
- Providing general support to subscribers of the Official Charts Online service
- Demonstrating systems to new clients / refresher sessions for existing subscribers
- Compilation of bespoke music charts for media clients
- Responsibility for identifying and recording chart facts and feats
Operations Administration
- Liaising with the Official Charts Company’s research agency on data and release matters
- On-going responsibility for maintaining and updating internal databases, reports and Presentations
- Responsible for engaging with potential new retailers to join the Chart Panel
- On-going responsibility for operating Lighting: Live, the live music sales reporting procedure
- Providing support in the development of ad hoc reports for both clients, and non-clients
Analysis & Reporting
- Utilising the Official Charts Online Service to resolve data requests
- High degree of data manipulation and interpretation to present entertainment market data in a clear and concise manner to client specifications.
- Creation and compilation of bespoke data reports for both audio and video companies in the entertainment sector
Requirements
- Fluent French speaker
- Strong verbal and written communication skills, with the ability to develop interpersonal relationships at all levels of an organisation
- Strong Office skills, especially Excel skills
- Working knowledge of database and statistical analysis software#
- Meticulous attention to detail
- Self-motivated & ambitious team player
- A sound knowledge of music and film
The Official Charts Company is passionate about encouraging the best possible and most talented people to join the team – regardless of their gender, ethnicity, age, disability, sexual orientation, religion or political beliefs.