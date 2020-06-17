Chief Executive Officer - Competitive package - Central London

UK Music is an industry-funded body established in 2008 to represent and promote the collective interests of every part of the British music industry. Key activities include lobbying for the best legislation for the sector, publishing annual research on the economic value of the music industry, ensuring recognition of copyright, running the Secretariat for the All Party Parliamentary Group for Music and building the future of the industry through the work of the UK Music Skills Academy and the Music Academic Partnership (MAP), a collaboration between the industry and twelve academic institutions.

THE ROLE

Provide the strategic vision and market awareness to meet the challenges of a dynamic and rapidly evolving sector. Represent the collective views of the members, and therefore the music industry, across a diverse range of stakeholders ranging from Government to the general public.

Drive proactively the organisation’s business planning, budgeting and financial management and deliver the corporate strategy alongside a first class management team.

Maintain effective relationships with and between the members it represents while working to further enhance the good reputation of UK Music and the British music industry. Fill an ambassadorial role as the ‘face’ of the organisation internally and externally.

THE QUALIFICATIONS

An understanding of the workings of the music industry and how to influence political change, or experience in the broader creative sector in a professional public affairs capacity. Familiarity with media and the creative industries and the ability to communicate an effective strategy to the wider world.

Strong networking ability together with the personal credibility to represent the organisation and to establish constructive working relationships with all stakeholders across the UK.

Experience in managing, motivating and developing a team, planning and budgeting skills and the ability to grasp complex issues and create forward looking plans and initiatives. Excellent communication and listening skills with a collaborative approach.

In order to apply, please submit a comprehensive CV along with a covering letter which sets out your interest in the role and encapsulates the aspects of your experience relevant to the required criteria. Please include current salary details and the names and addresses of three referees. Referees will not be approached until the final stages and not without prior permission from candidates.

UK Music is an equal opportunities employer and would welcome applications from a fully diverse range of candidates, regardless of age, gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation, faith or disability.

Please reply with full details to: recruitment@ukmusic.org

Closing date for applications is Friday 17th July 2020.