Chief Executive Officer

Competitive package

Central London

AIM is the not-for-profit trade body representing and supporting the UK’s independent music

community, which makes up over a quarter of the UK’s recorded music market. Now in its 23rd year,

AIM’s members range from the largest, most respected record labels and associated music

businesses in the world to DIY or self-releasing artists and the next generation of entrepreneurs in

music - including 4AD, Beggars Group, Black Acre, CTRL Music, Dirty Hit, Domino Recording Co,

Hospital Records, Killing Moon Group, FAMM, Ninja Tune, Numbers, Transgressive, Secretly

Canadian, Supernature, Warp and XL Recordings.

AIM exists to level the playing field for UK independent music businesses – the beating heart of

music, ensuring the voice of the independent community is heard and actively listened to by

Government, policymakers and industry stakeholders across industry-wide issues.

THE ROLE

The primary purpose of this role is to develop AIM’s collective goals on behalf of its Members and the

wider independent music community in the UK and beyond, and a strategic plan to achieve them.

Galvanise community support for initiatives and leverage the collective market share of the

independent community to deliver added value to member businesses and the wider independent

music community.

To motivate the AIM team in delivering high-quality services to Members whilst promoting the values

and mission of AIM’s community, including through advocacy and campaigning.

The CEO of aim will work with the Chair, the Board and its members to develop and implement a

corporate strategy that represents the common agreed wishes of its Members.

EXPERIENCE

An understanding of the workings of the music industry and how to influence political change.

Familiarity with media and the creative industries and the ability to communicate an effective strategy

to the wider world.

Strong networking ability together with the personal credibility to represent the organisation and to

establish constructive working relationships with all stakeholders across the UK.

Experience in leading, motivating and developing a diverse team, planning and budgeting skills and

the ability to grasp complex issues and create forward looking plans and initiatives. Excellent

communication and listening skills with a collaborative approach.

Personal Profile

The successful candidate should be able to demonstrate the following qualities:

Strategic Thinking and Planning

Entrepreneurial mindset

Human-centric leadership and Motivation

Relationship Management

Responsive decision Making and Judgement

Able to implement and drive effective change management

Applies a structured approach to problem solving

Able to influence and challenge senior stakeholders in an effective manner

Exceptional interpersonal and communication skills

Commercially and financially astute.

In order to apply, please submit a comprehensive CV along with a covering letter which sets out your

interest in the role and encapsulates the aspects of your experience relevant to the required criteria.

A copy of the full job description is available for reference at https://www.aim.org.uk/#/jobs/the-association-of-independent-music---chief-executive-officer ‘

Please include the names and addresses of two referees. Referees will not be approached until the

final stages and not without prior permission from candidates.

AIM is an equal opportunities employer and would welcome applications from a fully diverse range of

candidates, regardless of age, gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation, faith or disability.

Please reply with full details to: Ceoapplication@aim.org.uk

Closing date for applications is 12th September 2022