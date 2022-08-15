Chief Executive Officer
Competitive package
Central London
AIM is the not-for-profit trade body representing and supporting the UK’s independent music
community, which makes up over a quarter of the UK’s recorded music market. Now in its 23rd year,
AIM’s members range from the largest, most respected record labels and associated music
businesses in the world to DIY or self-releasing artists and the next generation of entrepreneurs in
music - including 4AD, Beggars Group, Black Acre, CTRL Music, Dirty Hit, Domino Recording Co,
Hospital Records, Killing Moon Group, FAMM, Ninja Tune, Numbers, Transgressive, Secretly
Canadian, Supernature, Warp and XL Recordings.
AIM exists to level the playing field for UK independent music businesses – the beating heart of
music, ensuring the voice of the independent community is heard and actively listened to by
Government, policymakers and industry stakeholders across industry-wide issues.
THE ROLE
The primary purpose of this role is to develop AIM’s collective goals on behalf of its Members and the
wider independent music community in the UK and beyond, and a strategic plan to achieve them.
Galvanise community support for initiatives and leverage the collective market share of the
independent community to deliver added value to member businesses and the wider independent
music community.
To motivate the AIM team in delivering high-quality services to Members whilst promoting the values
and mission of AIM’s community, including through advocacy and campaigning.
The CEO of aim will work with the Chair, the Board and its members to develop and implement a
corporate strategy that represents the common agreed wishes of its Members.
EXPERIENCE
An understanding of the workings of the music industry and how to influence political change.
Familiarity with media and the creative industries and the ability to communicate an effective strategy
to the wider world.
Strong networking ability together with the personal credibility to represent the organisation and to
establish constructive working relationships with all stakeholders across the UK.
Experience in leading, motivating and developing a diverse team, planning and budgeting skills and
the ability to grasp complex issues and create forward looking plans and initiatives. Excellent
communication and listening skills with a collaborative approach.
Personal Profile
The successful candidate should be able to demonstrate the following qualities:
- Strategic Thinking and Planning
- Entrepreneurial mindset
- Human-centric leadership and Motivation
- Relationship Management
- Responsive decision Making and Judgement
- Able to implement and drive effective change management
- Applies a structured approach to problem solving
- Able to influence and challenge senior stakeholders in an effective manner
- Exceptional interpersonal and communication skills
- Commercially and financially astute.
In order to apply, please submit a comprehensive CV along with a covering letter which sets out your
interest in the role and encapsulates the aspects of your experience relevant to the required criteria.
A copy of the full job description is available for reference at https://www.aim.org.uk/#/jobs/the-association-of-independent-music---chief-executive-officer ‘
Please include the names and addresses of two referees. Referees will not be approached until the
final stages and not without prior permission from candidates.
AIM is an equal opportunities employer and would welcome applications from a fully diverse range of
candidates, regardless of age, gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation, faith or disability.
Please reply with full details to: Ceoapplication@aim.org.uk
Closing date for applications is 12th September 2022