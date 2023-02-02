Sound and Music is the UK's national organisation for new music, and one of the Arts Council’s National Portfolio Organisations. We’re here for the people that make new music possible: we nurture composers (of all ages and backgrounds), inspire young people, advise and support educators, and engage new music fans and the wider sector through our online platforms.

Now coming up to our fifteenth birthday, we champion the full range of new music and the work of British composers and artists across all genres including contemporary classical music, sound art and electronic music. Our annual Summer School for young music makers is a uniquely joyful celebration of creativity. And there’s more: we develop audiences, facilitate live performances, provide information and guidance, and play an enabling role in building strong national and international networks. Our work in championing diversity and equality, and in removing the barriers to access that many artists face, is internationally recognised and has been recognised with an award.

It's a buzzing, creative and hugely rewarding place to bring your talents. The dedication and vision of our outgoing Chief Executive means that her successor will inherit an organisation with a proud track record, an exceptional reputation, and huge ambition for the next chapter. This is a pivotal role in new music both within the UK and internationally, and we are looking for a similarly special person to join us. In a sector that faces challenges, our rare blend of purpose, capacity and potential means we are looking forward with confidence.

We want to meet people with a distinctive combination of skills and experience. You may not currently be working in a new music context, but it’s essential that you bring both a strong and relevant network, and a deep personal insight into the power of creativity, including musicmaking. You’ll provide inspirational leadership, bringing to life our vision, mission and values and ensuring that we continue to maximise opportunities for people of all ages and backgrounds to create and enjoy new music.

Working alongside our expert and engaged board and our outstanding team, you’ll be a highly visible public advocate for us and our work, developing strategic partnerships and increasing our public and media profile. Entrepreneurial, innovative, emotionally intelligent and an instinctive exemplar of our culture and values, you’ll relish this once-in-a-generation opportunity to lead and develop a truly wonderful charity.

Please visit https://soundandmusic-ceo.co.uk to find out more. For a confidential, informal conversation, please contact Robert Muncaster or Natasha Roberts at Cadence Partners on +44 20 7947 4960 or email soundandmusic@cadencepartners.co.uk

Closing date: 6 March 2023.