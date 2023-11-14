We’re looking for a passionate leader to become our next Chief Executive



The Ivors Academy is looking for its next Chief Executive to lead the organisation into the future. The ideal candidate will have a proven track record of success in leading and growing organisations, as well as a deep understanding of the music industry. They will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of the Academy's work, from campaigning and celebrating songwriters and composers to developing and implementing strategic plans. We welcome and strongly encourage people from all backgrounds to apply.



Apply by 12th January 2024.



Tom Gray, Chair of the Academy, explains more about the opportunity.



The Ivors Academy is an exciting and dynamic membership organisation that represents, and is governed by, songwriters and composers. Our members work across all genres, come from every part of the UK and Ireland and are at every stage of their careers. They write, compose, and create the music that we all love, bringing their craft to audiences across the world.



Amongst our members, we are proud to count Stormzy, Paul McCartney, Joan Armatrading, Judith Weir, Ed Sheeran, Adele and many more household names. We take just as much pride in representing music creators who are at the very start of their careers. They have all chosen to join the Academy to strengthen their voice, create positive change, and provide each other with support and community.



We have presented the Ivor Novello Awards for nearly 70 years. It is a hugely popular, exciting, and celebrated event attracting stars and sponsorship. The awards are familiar to many, but lesser known, is the Academy’s over-arching mission is to champion the craft and craftspeople of music creation on a global stage. So, beyond celebrating achievement, we community-build, offer support in career development through partnerships with some of the biggest organisations in music, campaign for our members’ rights and lobby to ensure the music creator community is thriving and appreciated.



Our new Chief Executive Officer will provide exemplary leadership and management of the Academy. They will work closely with the Board of Directors to set our strategic direction and ensure that we are accomplishing our mission and objectives.



They will build and maintain relationships with influential people and organisations including our current and potential members and partners, the creative industries, the cultural sector, the music industry and Government. They will play a significant role in advocating for the interests of songwriters and composers.



We are looking for a CEO with passion for what we do and a strategic long-term vision for the future of The Ivors Academy as champions of music creators. We want them to develop the organisation in all senses; partnership, brand and commercial strategies are key. We must maintain and grow our influence with decision-makers alongside our profile and engagement with creators.



We need clear policy positions and the public affairs strategy to back them up. We’re committed to growing our membership, the value of our offer to them and ensuring inclusion and representation is maintained at the Academy.



We want to ensure that the voices of all songwriters and composers in the UK are represented in the work we do to support, protect and campaign. We have worked hard over the past three years to increase the ethnic, gender, LGBTQI+, deaf and disability, regionality and age demographic of our organisation. This starts with our leadership. Our next CEO will be passionate about continuing this work, and will have a genuine commitment to inclusivity and representation.



We are a unique organisation, and we want an exceptional person to lead us. If that’s you then I look forward to working together.



The role



The following are essential abilities and qualities that must be present to be successful in the position:

Strategy

