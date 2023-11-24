Established in 2008, UK Music is the collective voice of the UK’s world-leading music industry. The music industry is seriously big business: employing over 210,000 people, the most recent figures from UK Music’s leading economic report, This Is Music, show that the UK music industry generated £4 billion in exports and contributed £6.7 billion to the UK economy.

UK Music represents all sectors of the music industry – bringing them together to collaborate, campaign, and champion music. Industry leaders value the space we provide to share ideas, concerns and goals, and trust us to speak authoritatively on their behalf. Policymakers, stakeholders and influencers who want to understand the music industry come to us for a clear, objective picture of how they can best serve the collective interests of our members. We amplify our members’ voices across a range of shared issues, and we promote the music industry as a key national asset to central, devolved, and local governments and Parliaments.

We’re proud of the numerous achievements of our first 15 years, but the dynamic and rapidly-changing nature of our business means that there’s plenty still to do. In the context of increasing global competition for a share of this growing market, we know exactly what the UK music industry needs to supercharge growth and seize the opportunities of the future. Our recently published Manifesto For Music outlines a comprehensive, medium to long-term music strategy for growth. Drafted collaboratively by policymakers and industry leaders, it identifies ten critical success factors that will drive growth and success through the coming decade.

Our new Chief Executive will, therefore, lead from a unique position at the interface of creativity, technology, intellectual property, public affairs and global business. It’s an unparalleled opportunity to advocate on behalf of our members, consolidate our position as the go-to source of insight into the sector, and ensure the voice of the UK music industry is heard where it matters most. You’ll be supported by class-leading experts in communications, policy, public affairs, research, education and diversity, ensuring you have all the evidence and data you need to make the strongest possible case.

Candidates will need to demonstrate an unusual breadth of experience and professional skills. Leading a membership organisation demands a careful, attentive and consultative approach, which will be complemented with exceptional nous around advocacy and influencing. An exceptional contacts book would be a definite asset, as would a sophisticated grasp of the music industry, public affairs and policymaking. If you currently only have one or two of these in your portfolio, you’ll need to assure us that you can rapidly skill up on a range of highly complex issues. You’ll be leading a small, expert team, so you must be highly organised, resilient, and ready to thrive in our culture of high trust and high accountability.

Please visit www.ukmusic-ceo.co.uk to find out more and to apply. To arrange a confidential conversation with our advisors at Cadence Partners, or to receive candidate packs in alternative formats, please email ukmusic@cadencepartners.co.uk

Closing date: 28 January 2024.

Preliminary interviews: w/c 12 February 2024. First UK Music interviews: w/c 26 February 2024. Second UK Music interviews: w/c 4 March 2024.