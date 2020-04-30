Our client is looking for an experienced Chief Operating Officer to oversee the organisation's ongoing operations and procedures. It is crucial for this person to have had 2 years experience within the music industry. This is a very exciting opportunity; you will be working with a talent management company who have high profile clients. The company also has investment and backing from one of the biggest record labels in the industry which offers real stability for the right candidate.

Main responsibilities:

You will be working in partnership with the CEO, to focus the businesses strategy and implement new processes and approaches. You’ll to maintain control of diverse business operations, so we expect you to be an experienced and efficient leader, able to provide a strong day-to-day leadership presence.

Advise on financial planning, budgeting, cash flow & work closely with accountant

Implement an appropriate system of policies, internal communications, accounting standards, and procedures

Plan, coordinate and execute the annual budget process

Support New Business, A&R teams & Brand teams on new opportunities

Understanding of business functions such as HR, Finance, marketing etc

Overseeing HR decisions & management

Provide strong day-to-day leadership presence, and coach and develop team members

The ideal person: