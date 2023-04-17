Chief Operations Officer

Reporting to : Oskar Ekman, co-founder & CEO.

We will consider flexible/hybrid work solutions and self-employed part-time consultants for candidates based outside of Stockholm.

Closing date : May 22nd.

Overview.

YEAR0001 is a multidisciplinary independent record label, artist management company, publishing company and creative studio founded in Stockholm in 2015. Our vision is to act as an independent incubator active in the landscape of music, culture, fashion and technology. We believe in using transparency and co-creation to achieve a more sustainable landscape for our artists and creators.

The company is focused around a small roster of artists and producers, most of which are label, publishing and management clients. It has a team of 12 partners, employees and consultants. The label is currently run completely independently and distributed by FUGA. The publishing company is administered by Kobalt. The company runs its own Finance, Accounting and Royalty accounting team. A young and fast-growing company driven by creativity and artistry, YEAR0001 has traditionally run as one small start-up business with all team members working across all verticals. Over the last 18 months, post pandemic, the company has recently hired new staff members to help manage its next phase and started looking at its long term structure and team functions.

A newly created position for an experienced person with a finance/business background, the COO at YEAR0001 will lead and shape all back office functions for the company, including Finance, Accounts payable / receivable, Royalty Accounting, HR, and Business Affairs, reporting directly to the CEO.

Key areas of responsibility include.

Manage the finance and royalty accounting functions for the company (1 staff member and out of house consultancy firm running the functions).

Manage the business management function for the company’s artist management clients.

Implement and oversee processes for financial planning , projections, analysis and strategy as well as cash flow forecasting and management.

Reviewing the company’s current royalty accounting processes and systems, making recommendations and if necessary implementing changes.

Oversee budgets for all aspects of the company’s activity, and implement processes to manage them - together with stakeholders internally company- including but not limited to A&R budgets, artist campaign budgets, Overhead budgets, Travel and expenses budgets.

Oversee, together with the CEO all aspects of legal and business affairs for the company, including artist contracts, distribution agreements, HR etc.

Manage all aspects of HR for the company including IT, payroll, employee and consultant compensation, travel and expenses process, hire/fire etc.

Qualifications