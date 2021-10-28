Closing date for applications: 5th November 2021

[Integral] is the music distribution and services division of [PIAS]. [Integral] champions and supports the best independent music in the world across our unrivalled international network. Established in 1982, the [PIAS] group operates across 16 offices around the globe to develop, build and leverage on local partnerships to increase exposure and routes to market for the repertoire, labels, and artists we work alongside.

The role

[Integral] UK is appointing a Classical Label Manager, to join the Label Services team. With a great passion for Classical Music, we are looking to appoint a Classical enthusiast who is familiar with both the digital platforms and physical retail landscape.

As Label Manager, working as part of a close team with the Head of Classical, the Digital Commercial Manager and the Classical Press and Promo Manager, you will oversee the UK activities of a roster of classical music focused labels. You will act as the labels primary point of contact, working day to day in all matters relating to the release of their music physically and digitally, providing input and guidance across the overall campaign strategy for product releases. You will be liaising with our sales, manufacturing, digital and physical distribution teams to support labels in ensuring releases and product campaigns secure the best opportunities available for discovery and revenue generation.



Key responsibilities will include:

Working in tandem with labels and sales teams to ensure effective scheduling of releases

Close involvement with labels, throughout the whole release campaign, to offer best practice on digital sales strategy across all Digital service Providers (DSPs) including streaming services (eg Spotify, Apple, YouTube etc) and discovery platforms (eg Facebook, Tik Tok etc)

Ensuring timely parts submission to hit release deadlines.

Working in tandem with label and [Integral] sales team to provide best advice on release formatting

Providing advice as required, to labels and liaison with [PIAS] production on release manufacturing

Pricing / campaigns – demonstrating good market knowledge to provide best advice on pricing for new release and back catalogue

Retail marketing – working in conjunction with sales and label to provide best possible retail profile

Stock management – where required managing stock levels for labels and providing manufacturing quantities

Making best use of [Integral] Portal, for analytics and across B2B platforms to provide market leading analysis for all labels and internal [Integral] staff

Advising on general marketing, and campaign strategy across all label releases

Skills and Experience

A strong knowledge of the overall UK digital landscape, particularly for Classical

A passion and knowledge of Classical Music is essential for this role.

A good understanding of the overall music market is preferred

Must have a strong understanding of release planning and forecasting

Ability to analyze the music market and relevant data

Needs to be productive, organized and problem solution orientated, demonstrating good decision-making skills

Active interest in the area of business development

Working knowledge of Microsoft Outlook, Word and Excel

Personal attributes

Gravitas and integrity, taking initiative and capitalising on opportunities

Works to build up credibility and rapport across all levels of the business

Takes personal accountability for achieving individual and shared goals

Adaptable within a dynamic, changing environment

Organised, efficient and effective

Passionate about Classical Music

Languages would be real advantage

[PIAS] / [Integral Music] is an equal opportunities employer. We embrace diversity and are committed to a working environment where no one will be treated less favourably on grounds of their sex, race, disability, sexual orientation, religion, belief or age.