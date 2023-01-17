Classical Press Officer

Responsible to: Head of Communications

Department: Decca Press & Promotions

The A Side: A Day in The Life

To manage print and online campaigns for release output from Decca Classics, Deutsche Grammophon, Mercury KX and other affiliated labels. To ensure good overall coverage across the extensive roster and to manage internal and external communications in relation to these artists and their releases.

To provide support to the Head of Communications on additional high-level campaigns as necessary and to lead various frontline campaigns in addition to all core classical projects and ensuring the classical roster within the department runs smoothly.

To write publicity materials (press releases/ news stories/ biographies) on demand

This role is primarily focused on (but not limited to) the media profile of classical artists. However, media campaigns are likely to encompass a range of artists from differing genres and backgrounds, so a broad musical knowledge and innovative approach to PR is essential. The candidate should have a thorough knowledge of the classical world and it is essential that you have extensive contacts within that sector of the media (such as Gramophone, BBC Music Magazine and the national arts & culture pages) but also have the ability to take any particular artist outside the specialist arena and introduce them to the mainstream media.

The following are a guide to the tasks that will be expected of the successful candidate and should not be considered an exhaustive list, as the role will adapt to the needs of the business.

The B Side: Skills and Experience

Be operational

Management of high-level media campaigns to include pitching, liaison, logistics and enabling artist publicity to run smoothly.

Planning full campaigns and securing appropriate coverage (features/reviews/news/ streams & sessions) developing creative ideas and identifying what angles will make newsworthy opportunities.

Inform media of forthcoming releases, create news stories and ensure timely mailouts of advance digital promotional music.

Liaison with artists, artist managers and label representatives.

Building key relationships with on and offline media.

Staying up to date with digital developments and their application in the specialist media area.

Internal communication of developing campaigns, including liaison with senior staff.

Attendance at relevant company meetings, events and artist press/promotion as necessary.

National and overseas travel as necessary.

Person specification

Proven experience in both classical music and mainstream media

Excellent and established contacts in this area

Ability to demonstrate successful execution of creative media campaigns

Ability to work on own initiative and an appetite to drive forward artist profile

Willingness to travel and attend gigs outside of office hours

Flexibility to work according to the demands of a small, busy team.

First-rate verbal and written communication skills

Highly organised

Just So You Know…

The company presents this job description as a guide to the major areas and duties for which the jobholder is accountable. However, the business operates in an environment that demands change and the jobholders specific responsibilities and activities will vary and develop. Therefore, the job description should be seen as indicative and not as a permanent, definitive and exhaustive statement.