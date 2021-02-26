Awesome Distro is an alternative platform for bands, brands, and artists. Designed to empower creatives to effectively reach their audiences and enhance their online retail offering, we aim to simplify the process of selling.

We provide an end-to-end distribution service for over 200 partners, and counting, Worldwide. This includes e-commerce development, merchandise production, customer service, stock and order management, and online order and tour fulfilment. Helping our partners reach over 100,000 fans in 2020.

JOB DESCRIPTION

Due to continued growth in our Awesome Distro service, we are looking to recruit a Client Manager into the company. The successful candidate will play an important role in making sure our key clients are serviced to the highest standard based on their individual needs & our internal standards.

Focussed predominantly on the music and merchandising industries, the role will take ownership & implement the management of existing key clients, and the onboarding of new business across the Awesome Distro service, to facilitate the delivery of their vision for e-commerce, product & merchandise sales. Key areas of Client Manager responsibility will include:

Client Management

Establishing defined communication schedules with clients; weekly /monthly calls & reporting

Identifying client needs and requirements

Trend analysis and product recommendations

Coordinating and providing product quotes

Advising on popular products and promotions

Coordinating and providing product line sheets and mockups

Ordering of products through Awesome Merchandise

Sourcing bespoke products

Obtaining and providing necessary assets for marketing plans for the client to maximise sales and revenue, in line with their release plan & schedule.

Store maintenance and reporting

Maintaining web stores, updating copy, updating content as per client's requirements

Reporting; inventory, out of stock products

Minimising out-of-stocks, promoting items with high inventory to sell through, processing new stock orders, ensuring sizes are split accordingly.

Coordinating stock incoming / outgoing with clients, awesome internal team

and external manufacturers

Live Touring

Coordinating stock outs and deliveries across the UK & Europe for touring artists

Proactive communication with touring artists, TMs, merch managers etc to ensure clients have adequate stock

Organising mid-tour re-ups

Relationships

Liaising with line manager on client opportunities

Communicating store requirements to the e-comm team and feeding back to clients, including but not limited to, web build, product build, chart registration.

Working alongside fulfilment team to meet clients needs.

Regular contact with the customer service team to manage customer expectations.

Feeding into the wider sales team to create and convert leads

EXPERIENCE NEEDED:

Excellent knowledge of the merchandise & music industry

Experience working in an e-commerce business

Confident in the use of CRM systems

THE SKILLS WE ARE LOOKING FOR:

Excellent communication skills when dealing with external clients, and individuals across all levels of the business internally

Leadership skills

Strong numeracy & language skills

Ability to multitask

Attention to detail

SOFTWARE & SYSTEMS:

Shopify

ZenDesk

ShipStation

Limited Run

Bandcamp

ERP Systems, specifically Netsuite

All major social media platforms

Photoshop

Hours

Standard shifts - Monday to Friday, 8:30am - 5:30pm

On occasion you may be required to work weekends for events or client & business development purposes. Additional hours are paid pro rata or back in lieu as holiday upon review.

ABOUT US

We are Awesome Merchandise, a fast-growing business making custom merchandise and print for all kinds of people, all in-house.

Set up in a bedroom back in 2005 by our founder Luke, we have grown to a team of over 100 based in Austin TX & Leeds UK. From each of our 20,000 square foot facilities we are capable of producing more than 700 different products. We serve a vast range of customers ranging from bands and record labels, through to clothing companies and restaurant chains. Our focus is on providing an awesome experience, offering our customers the best possible products and service, with flexible print run lengths and catering for tight turnarounds.

We are a proudly independent company and are committed to creating a strong, sustainable, responsible business that not only wows our customers but also provides a rewarding place to work, with opportunities to develop personally and contribute to a fast-growing business with ambitious plans.

OUR CORE VALUES:

We Are Awesome, and our mission is to live up to our name! We strive to make sure our core

values come to life in the way we approach everything we do. See if our core values resonate with you…

Create Awesome Experiences

Encourage Awesome Community

Work Smart (and hard)

Embrace Ideas and Change

Make Things We Are Proud Of

