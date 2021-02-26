Awesome Distro is an alternative platform for bands, brands, and artists. Designed to empower creatives to effectively reach their audiences and enhance their online retail offering, we aim to simplify the process of selling.
We provide an end-to-end distribution service for over 200 partners, and counting, Worldwide. This includes e-commerce development, merchandise production, customer service, stock and order management, and online order and tour fulfilment. Helping our partners reach over 100,000 fans in 2020.
JOB DESCRIPTION
Due to continued growth in our Awesome Distro service, we are looking to recruit a Client Manager into the company. The successful candidate will play an important role in making sure our key clients are serviced to the highest standard based on their individual needs & our internal standards.
Focussed predominantly on the music and merchandising industries, the role will take ownership & implement the management of existing key clients, and the onboarding of new business across the Awesome Distro service, to facilitate the delivery of their vision for e-commerce, product & merchandise sales. Key areas of Client Manager responsibility will include:
Client Management
- Establishing defined communication schedules with clients; weekly /monthly calls & reporting
- Identifying client needs and requirements
- Trend analysis and product recommendations
- Coordinating and providing product quotes
- Advising on popular products and promotions
- Coordinating and providing product line sheets and mockups
- Ordering of products through Awesome Merchandise
- Sourcing bespoke products
- Obtaining and providing necessary assets for marketing plans for the client to maximise sales and revenue, in line with their release plan & schedule.
Store maintenance and reporting
- Maintaining web stores, updating copy, updating content as per client's requirements
- Reporting; inventory, out of stock products
- Minimising out-of-stocks, promoting items with high inventory to sell through, processing new stock orders, ensuring sizes are split accordingly.
- Coordinating stock incoming / outgoing with clients, awesome internal team
- and external manufacturers
Live Touring
- Coordinating stock outs and deliveries across the UK & Europe for touring artists
- Proactive communication with touring artists, TMs, merch managers etc to ensure clients have adequate stock
- Organising mid-tour re-ups
Relationships
- Liaising with line manager on client opportunities
- Communicating store requirements to the e-comm team and feeding back to clients, including but not limited to, web build, product build, chart registration.
- Working alongside fulfilment team to meet clients needs.
- Regular contact with the customer service team to manage customer expectations.
- Feeding into the wider sales team to create and convert leads
EXPERIENCE NEEDED:
- Excellent knowledge of the merchandise & music industry
- Experience working in an e-commerce business
- Confident in the use of CRM systems
THE SKILLS WE ARE LOOKING FOR:
- Excellent communication skills when dealing with external clients, and individuals across all levels of the business internally
- Leadership skills
- Strong numeracy & language skills
- Ability to multitask
- Attention to detail
SOFTWARE & SYSTEMS:
- Shopify
- ZenDesk
- ShipStation
- Limited Run
- Bandcamp
- ERP Systems, specifically Netsuite
- All major social media platforms
- Photoshop
Hours
- Standard shifts - Monday to Friday, 8:30am - 5:30pm
- On occasion you may be required to work weekends for events or client & business development purposes. Additional hours are paid pro rata or back in lieu as holiday upon review.
ABOUT US
We are Awesome Merchandise, a fast-growing business making custom merchandise and print for all kinds of people, all in-house.
Set up in a bedroom back in 2005 by our founder Luke, we have grown to a team of over 100 based in Austin TX & Leeds UK. From each of our 20,000 square foot facilities we are capable of producing more than 700 different products. We serve a vast range of customers ranging from bands and record labels, through to clothing companies and restaurant chains. Our focus is on providing an awesome experience, offering our customers the best possible products and service, with flexible print run lengths and catering for tight turnarounds.
We are a proudly independent company and are committed to creating a strong, sustainable, responsible business that not only wows our customers but also provides a rewarding place to work, with opportunities to develop personally and contribute to a fast-growing business with ambitious plans.
OUR CORE VALUES:
We Are Awesome, and our mission is to live up to our name! We strive to make sure our core
values come to life in the way we approach everything we do. See if our core values resonate with you…
- Create Awesome Experiences
- Encourage Awesome Community
- Work Smart (and hard)
- Embrace Ideas and Change
- Make Things We Are Proud Of
We have ensured all our employees health and safety are our first priority and issued our new safety measures, all noted in our social distancing and cleanliness handbook. We provide to all staff hand sanitiser sprays and wipes. We have designated hand sanitisers pumps in each department.