Job Summary
The Client Manager’s central focus is to deliver a first-class relationship & reporting service to Sentric Music Group’s key clients. The role will play an integral part in coordinating our operational stakeholders to maximise claims and revenue for our catalogues – all while keeping clients informed of the comprehensive work we undertake for them in the process.
Job Description
Client Relationship Management
-
Ensure a seamless, first-class experience for all Sentric Music’s clients - from initial dialogue through to signed and ongoing partnerships - using agile work practices to deliver service timely and to set standards with consistent communication.
-
Act as Client Manager for a select group of clients and coordinate department activities in line with agreed service standards:
-
ensuring that all clients receive proactive communication through regular calls and meetings.
-
delivering comprehensive reporting and analytics to clients.
-
in liaison with clients, develop an ongoing strategy on how to maximise clients’publishing earnings.
-
Contribute to the development of Sentric Music Group’s processes surrounding client interaction, financial reporting and relationship-building. Drive a high level of operational focus, co-operation and inter communication between the various departments in order to service clients to agreed standards.
-
Contribute to Client Management team meetings, help formulate clear actions, goals and targets for the team with a focus on delivery for managed clients.
-
Ensure regular meetings are held with other operational stakeholders and teams, setting out clear actions and addressing any barriers for delivering client services to the high standards set.
Reporting, Financial & Data Management
-
Work with the Rights Management Department to coordinate catalogue ingestion into administration systems.
-
Work with relevant departments to collate internal catalogue activity data as required for client reports, i.e. number of works registered, income claims made, sync placements etc.
-
Liaise with the Royalties & Finance team to ensure that clients receive comprehensive
-
financial reporting in line with set timeframes.