Job Summary

The Client Manager’s central focus is to deliver a first-class relationship & reporting service to Sentric Music Group’s key clients. The role will play an integral part in coordinating our operational stakeholders to maximise claims and revenue for our catalogues – all while keeping clients informed of the comprehensive work we undertake for them in the process.

Job Description

Client Relationship Management

Ensure a seamless, first-class experience for all Sentric Music’s clients - from initial dialogue through to signed and ongoing partnerships - using agile work practices to deliver service timely and to set standards with consistent communication.

Act as Client Manager for a select group of clients and coordinate department activities in line with agreed service standards:

ensuring that all clients receive proactive communication through regular calls and meetings.

delivering comprehensive reporting and analytics to clients.

in liaison with clients, develop an ongoing strategy on how to maximise clients’publishing earnings.

Contribute to the development of Sentric Music Group’s processes surrounding client interaction, financial reporting and relationship-building. Drive a high level of operational focus, co-operation and inter communication between the various departments in order to service clients to agreed standards.

Contribute to Client Management team meetings, help formulate clear actions, goals and targets for the team with a focus on delivery for managed clients.