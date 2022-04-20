Job Summary



The Client Manager’s central focus is to deliver a first-class relationship & reporting

service to Sentric Music Group’s key clients. The role will play an integral part in

coordinating our operational stakeholders to maximise claims and revenue for our

catalogues – all while keeping clients informed of the comprehensive work we

undertake for them in the process.

Job Description

Client Relationship Management

? Ensure a seamless, first-class experience for all Sentric Music’s clients - from

initial dialogue through to signed and ongoing partnerships - using agile work

practices to deliver service timely and to set standards with consistent

communication.

? Act as Client Manager for a select group of clients and coordinate department

activities in line with agreed service standards:

? ensuring that all clients receive proactive communication through regular

calls and meetings.

? delivering comprehensive reporting and analytics to clients.

? in liaison with clients, develop an ongoing strategy on how to maximise

clients’ publishing earnings.

? Contribute to the development of Sentric Music Group’s processes surrounding

client interaction, financial reporting and relationship-building. Drive a high level

of operational focus, co-operation and inter-communication between the

various departments in order to service clients to agreed standards.

? Contribute to Client Management team meetings, help formulate clear actions,

goals and targets for the team with a focus on delivery for managed clients.

? Ensure regular meetings are held with other operational stakeholders and

teams, setting out clear actions and addressing any barriers for delivering client

services to the high standards set.

Reporting, Financial & Data Management

? Work with the Rights Management Department to coordinate catalogue

ingestion into administration systems.

? Work with relevant departments to collate internal catalogue activity data as

required for client reports, i.e. number of works registered, income claims

made, sync placements etc.

? Liaise with the Royalties & Finance team to ensure that clients receive

comprehensive financial reporting in line with set timeframes

Application submission: Please email your CV and cover letter to

careers@sentricmusic.com , subject line “Client Manager”