Job Summary
The Client Manager’s central focus is to deliver a first-class relationship & reporting
service to Sentric Music Group’s key clients. The role will play an integral part in
coordinating our operational stakeholders to maximise claims and revenue for our
catalogues – all while keeping clients informed of the comprehensive work we
undertake for them in the process.
Job Description
Client Relationship Management
? Ensure a seamless, first-class experience for all Sentric Music’s clients - from
initial dialogue through to signed and ongoing partnerships - using agile work
practices to deliver service timely and to set standards with consistent
communication.
? Act as Client Manager for a select group of clients and coordinate department
activities in line with agreed service standards:
? ensuring that all clients receive proactive communication through regular
calls and meetings.
? delivering comprehensive reporting and analytics to clients.
? in liaison with clients, develop an ongoing strategy on how to maximise
clients’ publishing earnings.
? Contribute to the development of Sentric Music Group’s processes surrounding
client interaction, financial reporting and relationship-building. Drive a high level
of operational focus, co-operation and inter-communication between the
various departments in order to service clients to agreed standards.
? Contribute to Client Management team meetings, help formulate clear actions,
goals and targets for the team with a focus on delivery for managed clients.
? Ensure regular meetings are held with other operational stakeholders and
teams, setting out clear actions and addressing any barriers for delivering client
services to the high standards set.
Reporting, Financial & Data Management
? Work with the Rights Management Department to coordinate catalogue
ingestion into administration systems.
? Work with relevant departments to collate internal catalogue activity data as
required for client reports, i.e. number of works registered, income claims
made, sync placements etc.
? Liaise with the Royalties & Finance team to ensure that clients receive
comprehensive financial reporting in line with set timeframes
