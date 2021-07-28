Do you love live music, festivals and travel? Do you want to work in a business where you can indulge your passion for these in your day-to-day?

If the answer is yes, Kaboodle are looking for a Client Operations Executive to join our quickly expanding team and grow our existing portfolio of clients. The role will be based in Manchester and involve regular travel to meet prospective partners and represent Kaboodle at festivals and events.

About Kaboodle:

Kaboodle is a multi-functional tech platform that allows promoters and organizers to sell tickets, travel and accommodation to experiences around the world. Our partners include Boomtown, Printworks, Snowbombing, Lost Village, Truck Festival and many more.

We come from a festival background so understand the needs of the promoter. This has given us the experience to create a dynamic and versatile solution that maximises profit via upselling extras, travel and accommodation. We are not just a plug-in or add-on, we are your complete solution, or as we prefer to say, the whole Kaboodle.

Role Summary:

The individual will ideally have a background of working in ticketing, for example for a ticket agent or for a promoter, and a passion for live music, especially festivals. The main focus of the role will be to support the Client Operations team and be another contact for our clients, alongside occasional work on-site at our clients’ events (both in the UK and aboard). Being a self-starter and having great attention to detail is a must.

Kaboodle’s culture is based around excellent service & genuine enthusiasm about what we do, so we look for friendly, motivated people who live and breathe these values. We are searching for an adaptable, hardworking and enthusiastic person to be part of a positive and dynamic team; one who understands the importance of giving high quality and efficient service to clients at all times via email, in person and over the phone.

Job Description and Key Responsibilities:

Working with our clients both existing and new, setting up the ticketing for their events on our system.

Regular working in the Box Office on site at our events, helping customers and dealing with ad hoc tasks to ensure the smooth running of the event. ? Support all on-sales through our proprietary ticketing system and ensure all client requests are serviced by all departments within Kaboodle.

Provide reports through our reporting system.

Maintain and update existing events, such as updating ticket allocations. ? Maintain event pages on the Kaboodle website.

Learn everything you can about our clients’ events and what makes them all special.

Ensure all sales streams are operational efficient, ensuring potential ticket sales are maximised.

Coordinate internal development work in line with our clients requirements. ? Support the engineering team in their development of the platform.

Requirements:

Essential:

Proven ticketing experience or experience in events, festivals, music and related industries

Strong knowledge of ticketing systems

Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal

Computer literate with strong skills on all MS packages, especially Excel ? Effective administration, time management and organisational skills ? Positive 'can do' attitude, initiative, drive and enthusiasm

Team player who enjoys working in a high achieving environment

A commitment to delivering the best

The ability to work calmly under pressure

Ability to multi-task, prioritize, and manage time effectively

Experience in complaint handling

Proven track record of working to deadlines

Active listener, naturally empathetic and with common sense.

Flexible to work occasional evenings, weekends both in the office and onsite at events with potential international travel to service our overseas events and festivals

Desirable:

Awareness of the main players in the event ticketing business

Knowledge of the latest technologies in ticketing

Clean driving license

Further details:

Hours are normally 9am to 5.30pm (with some flexibility to work earlier or later) Monday to Friday but the successful applicant must be flexible to work evenings and weekends as required