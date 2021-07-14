Unique opportunity for a Client Relations & Bookings Manager to join legendary AIR Studios, the London-based recording, mixing and mastering facility created by Sir George Martin.
We are looking for a highly experienced individual to establish and maintain relationships with record companies, management companies, mix engineers, and producers.
The ideal candidate will have:
- A commercial outlook, with 10+ years of proven experience developing new business relationships within the music industry
- Established contacts within the industry
- Excellent organisation, communication, and negotiation skills
Key features will include:
- Building client relationships; providing an outstanding, personal and tailored studio experience
- Growing income and ensuring profits' growth in the mastering department
- Taking bookings for mastering engineers and running their diaries
- Invoice preparation in coordination with the accounts department
Benefits package: Pension, Private health insurance, Life insurance
Website: https://www.airstudios.com/mastering/
For more information and to apply please email feedback@airstudios.com