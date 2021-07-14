Unique opportunity for a Client Relations & Bookings Manager to join legendary AIR Studios, the London-based recording, mixing and mastering facility created by Sir George Martin.

We are looking for a highly experienced individual to establish and maintain relationships with record companies, management companies, mix engineers, and producers.

The ideal candidate will have:

A commercial outlook, with 10+ years of proven experience developing new business relationships within the music industry

Established contacts within the industry

Excellent organisation, communication, and negotiation skills

Key features will include:

Building client relationships; providing an outstanding, personal and tailored studio experience

Growing income and ensuring profits' growth in the mastering department

Taking bookings for mastering engineers and running their diaries

Invoice preparation in coordination with the accounts department

Benefits package: Pension, Private health insurance, Life insurance

Website: https://www.airstudios.com/mastering/

For more information and to apply please email feedback@airstudios.com