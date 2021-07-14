Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Client Relations & Bookings Manager




Position:
Client Relations & Bookings Manager
Employer:
AIR Studios (Mastering department)
Category:
Music
Location:
Hampstead, London
Salary:
Based on experience
Date Posted:
Jul 26th 2021
AIR Studios (Mastering department)
APPLY

Unique opportunity for a Client Relations & Bookings Manager to join legendary AIR Studios, the London-based recording, mixing and mastering facility created by Sir George Martin.

We are looking for a highly experienced individual to establish and maintain relationships with record companies, management companies, mix engineers, and producers. 

The ideal candidate will have:

  • A commercial outlook, with 10+ years of proven experience developing new business relationships within the music industry
  • Established contacts within the industry
  • Excellent organisation, communication, and negotiation skills

Key features will include: 

  • Building client relationships; providing an outstanding, personal and tailored studio experience
  • Growing income and ensuring profits' growth in the mastering department
  • Taking bookings for mastering engineers and running their diaries
  • Invoice preparation in coordination with the accounts department

Benefits package: Pension, Private health insurance, Life insurance

Website: https://www.airstudios.com/mastering/

For more information and to apply please email feedback@airstudios.com

APPLY
You May be Interested in...
Snapper Music

Digital Marketing Co-ordinator

UK - London
PPL

Operations Team Manager

UK - London
EMI Production Music UK

Junior, Creative Sync

UK - London
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2021