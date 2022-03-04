Your site will load in 16 seconds
Cloakroom Attendant




Position:
Cloakroom Attendant
Employer:
KOKO
Category:
Music
Location:
1A Camden High Street, London, NW1 7JE
Salary:
£11.05p/h
Date Posted:
Mar 4th 2022
KOKO
A bit about you

  • Kind, engaging and fun with personality.
  • Extremely organised and meticulous with small details.
  • Always on the go and like to work on your feet.
  • Very personable and friendly.
  • Able to work collaboratively as part of a team.
  • Passionate about hospitality, live music and entertainment.
  • Highly motivated, energetic self-starter, with ability to use own initiative.
  • Willingness to undertake training and development.
  • Flexible and adaptable.
  • Sense of urgency.
  • Work to a high professional standard with an enthusiastic approach and positive outlook.
  • Available to work late nights, weekends and holidays.

 A bit about the role

  • Prepare coat hangers and tags ready for service.
  • Always keep the cloakroom and surrounding areas tidy and organised.
  • Collecting and storing customers belongings as efficiently as possible.
  • Taking payments on the POS system.
  • Queue management.
  • Record and store any lost property items.
  • Be well informed about event information and wayfinding around site for customers.
