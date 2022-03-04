Cloakroom Attendant

A bit about you
- Kind, engaging and fun with personality.
- Extremely organised and meticulous with small details.
- Always on the go and like to work on your feet.
- Very personable and friendly.
- Able to work collaboratively as part of a team.
- Passionate about hospitality, live music and entertainment.
- Highly motivated, energetic self-starter, with ability to use own initiative.
- Willingness to undertake training and development.
- Flexible and adaptable.
- Sense of urgency.
- Work to a high professional standard with an enthusiastic approach and positive outlook.
- Available to work late nights, weekends and holidays.
A bit about the role
- Prepare coat hangers and tags ready for service.
- Always keep the cloakroom and surrounding areas tidy and organised.
- Collecting and storing customers belongings as efficiently as possible.
- Taking payments on the POS system.
- Queue management.
- Record and store any lost property items.
- Be well informed about event information and wayfinding around site for customers.