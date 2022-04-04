CLOSER ARTISTS - DIGITAL MARKETING ASSISTANT

Salary: Doe

Reports Into: Digital Marketing Manager

Head Of Department: Head Of Digital

Closing Date: Friday, 15th April

Office Based: West London

Closer Artists are looking for a keen digital marketing assistant to work across a roster of high profile artist projects. This is a huge opportunity to work with industry leading artists and artist managers – we are a small company with a very collaborative team and are looking for someone who thrives in a fast paced, creative environment. Please note, there will be occasional weekend and evening work required as part of this role. There will also be lots of amazing opportunities to capture content, go to gigs, shows and content shoots and gain a wealth of experience in the field.

MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE (BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO):

Social Posting Across Instagram / Reels, Tiktok, Facebook, Youtube/ Community/Shorts, Twitter

Youtube Uploads + Meta Data

Reactive Posting For Tv/ Radio Features

Community Management - Liking + replying to fan comments with approved messaging

Facebook Event Creation, Fan Group Management + Strategy

Updating Spotify Artist Picks

Updating Spotify Artist-Owned Playlists

Copywriting For various purposes

Creating Cutdowns / Editing videos in correct aspect ratios /Formats for socials

Editing content for social media, namely Tiktok + Reels

Listing concerts on Bandsintown + Songkick

Managing and creating content for Closer Artists’ Instagram + Linkedin Pages

Basic design using approved fonts, logos, colour schemes + photos

Collating statistics for internal reports

Supporting the digital marketing manager with other various tasks across the roster

KEY CANDIDATE TRAITS

Enthusiastic, a self starter, willing to get stuck in and work to tight deadlines

active social media user with a thorough knowledge of all social media platforms –TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, Discord, Youtube, Etc

A keen user of TikTok with the ability to edit content for the platform

Knowledge of Photoshop / other design platform + design skills

Knowledge of Final Cut Pro / Other video software + video editing skill

Passionate about music!

An ideas person

Ability to multi-task & meet deadlines

Conscientious and hard-working

Exceptional attention to detail

Logically minded

Passionate about new digital trends

Perfect spelling & grammar

To apply, email your CV and any other supporting information to jobs@closerartists.com