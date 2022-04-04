CLOSER ARTISTS - DIGITAL MARKETING ASSISTANT

Your site will load in 16 seconds
Salary: Doe
Reports Into: Digital Marketing Manager
Head Of Department: Head Of Digital
Closing Date: Friday, 15th April
Office Based: West London

 

Closer Artists are looking for a keen digital marketing assistant to work across a roster of high profile artist projects. This is a huge opportunity to work with industry leading artists and artist managers – we are a small company with a very collaborative team and are looking for someone who thrives in a fast paced, creative environment. Please note, there will be occasional weekend and evening work required as part of this role. There will also be lots of amazing opportunities to capture content, go to gigs, shows and content shoots and gain a wealth of experience in the field.

MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE (BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO):

  • Social Posting Across Instagram / Reels, Tiktok, Facebook, Youtube/ Community/Shorts, Twitter
  • Youtube Uploads + Meta Data
  • Reactive Posting For Tv/ Radio Features
  • Community Management - Liking + replying to fan comments with approved messaging
  • Facebook Event Creation, Fan Group Management + Strategy
  • Updating Spotify Artist Picks
  • Updating Spotify Artist-Owned Playlists
  • Copywriting For various purposes
  • Creating Cutdowns / Editing videos in correct aspect ratios /Formats for socials
  • Editing content for social media, namely Tiktok + Reels
  • Listing concerts on Bandsintown + Songkick
  • Managing and creating content for Closer Artists’ Instagram + Linkedin Pages
  • Basic design using approved fonts, logos, colour schemes + photos
  • Collating statistics for internal reports
  • Supporting the digital marketing manager with other various tasks across the roster

KEY CANDIDATE TRAITS

  • Enthusiastic, a self starter, willing to get stuck in and work to tight deadlines
  • active social media user with a thorough knowledge of all social media platforms –TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, Discord, Youtube, Etc
  • A keen user of TikTok with the ability to edit content for the platform
  • Knowledge of Photoshop / other design platform + design skills
  • Knowledge of Final Cut Pro / Other video software + video editing skill
  • Passionate about music!
  • An ideas person
  • Ability to multi-task & meet deadlines
  • Conscientious and hard-working
  • Exceptional attention to detail
  • Logically minded
  • Passionate about new digital trends
  • Perfect spelling & grammar

To apply, email your CV and any other supporting information to jobs@closerartists.com

 

