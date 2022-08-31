ABOUT THE COMPANY

tvg hospitality is a global entertainment & hospitality operator with offices in the United Kingdom & the United States. Founded by CEO Ben Lovett, serial entrepreneur and a multi-award winning musician, alongside his brother Greg Lovett who joined the team as CFO following many successful years with the Soho House Group, tvg is based around two core principles:

The first principle is born through music, and the sacred connection that exists between an artist and their fans. Our mission is to build the best places in the world for those relationships to exist.

Our second principle is born through hospitality, notably food & beverage. We believe in the artistry & elevation of not only what we see and hear but also what we taste. From the classics to something new, we pride ourselves on consistently delivering the best products with first class service.

These principles are brought together through a dedication to creativity, craft and character that provides a common ground for some of the worlds best engineers, architects, artists, chefs, mixologists and brewers to come together with staff and local communities to create destinations that become landmarks, and experiences we remember forever. tvg hospitality currently operates three venues in the United Kingdom with six projects currently in development and under contract in the United States and further new sites in both countries pending.

ROLE: Club Programmer

LOCATION: Goods Way, London, UK

REPORTS TO: Senior General Manager

POSITION: Full time with benefits

The role is live on our website, and can be found here: https://tvghospitality.com/careers/

JOB SUMMARY

The Club Programmer is a key member of the Goods Way management team with strong ties to the overall Commercial Department. The role requires a skilled networker who will have contacts and experience in the music industry either within a venue or as an assistant. The ultimate goal of this role is to create a full and profitable club programme at Lafayette, built around the venue’s core live music programmes.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Serve as the first point of contact for all club promoter and Electronic music clients.

Initiate and broker relationships with club promoters who are new to the venue and manage pre existing relationships and bookings.

Maximise the number of club events in the diary, ensuring that the shows capable of generating the highest event contribution are prioritised in peak months and at weekends.

Negotiate the most profitable venue hire deals possible to ensure maximum revenue. Protect the venue rate card to deliver long term multi-year agreements in line with agreed targets.

Work alongside partner promoters and the Commercial Director to build out the diary or the venue, striking the right balance between artistic, social and commercial priorities.

Manage each individual show P & L ensuring that it meets forecast.

Draft and issue all venue hire and/or artist contracts, and ensure the prompt return of signed contracts

Respond to availability requests by club promoters in a timely fashion.

Work alongside the marketing team to ensure events go on sale in a timely fashion, providing all the appropriate information and collateral required for ticket holders.

PROFESSIONAL QUALIFICATIONS & PREREQUISITES

Solid experience in club promoting and club brand promotion in a comparable venue environment.

Proven track record in planning successful, high profile club events and brands.

Strong and confident written and oral skills..

Excellent organisational and time management skills.

Hospitality industry/ event management qualifications NVQ Level 3 or equivalent/above.

THE PACKAGE

We believe in development and welcome the opportunity to work with our staff to reach career goals and personal development. In addition to a fantastic working environment and best in the industry colleagues, we are pleased to offer a comprehensive benefits package including: