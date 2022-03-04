Your site will load in 16 seconds
Cocktail Waiter




Position:
Cocktail Waiter
Employer:
KOKO
Category:
Music
Location:
1A Camden High Street, London, NW1 7JE
Salary:
£11.05p/h
Date Posted:
Mar 4th 2022
KOKO
A bit about you

  • Kind, engaging and fun with personality.
  • Organised, reliable and a good timekeeper.
  • Passionate about hospitality, live music and entertainment.
  • Highly motivated, energetic self-starter, with ability to use own initiative.
  • Able to work as part of a team and individually.
  • Willingness to undertake training and development.
  • Trustworthy and discreet; able to demonstrate understanding of confidentiality issues.
  • Flexible and adaptable.
  • Sense of urgency.
  • Work to a high professional standard with an enthusiastic approach and positive outlook.
  • Strong communication skills.
  • Available to work late nights, weekends and holidays.

A bit about the role

  • Greeting guests upon arrival.
  • Setting up the lounge to the highest specification.
  • Always ensuring perfect cleanliness and order in the lounge.
  • Full cocktail menu and drinks list knowledge.
  • The ability to read guests and make appropriate recommendations.
  • Accurately taking orders and processing them for the bar.
  • Delivering drinks to tables.
  • Giving bills and processing payments.
  • Following alcohol license restrictions.
  • Attending daily service briefings and monthly meetings.
