A new and pivotal role which will enable us, and the young people at the heart of our work, reach further, dream bigger and achieve more.

The Roundhouse is one of the most incredible live performance spaces in the world where the biggest names in music, theatre, circus and spoken word take to the stage every day. A former railway engine repair shed, the Grade II* listed building was transformed into a groundbreaking performing arts venue 50 years ago, and we have welcomed legendary artists from all over the world to perform in our unique spaces.

We are a hub or inspiration where artists and emerging talent create extraordinary work and where young people can grow creatively as individuals, engaging with the arts through our music, media and performance projects. Young people are at the heart of what we do and we have a particular focus on those young people who have been excluded, marginalised or disadvantaged by society, enabling them to find pathways to education, work and to enjoy wider cultural life.

We are committed to being an equal and diverse organisation. We strive to create inclusive spaces and actively try and change structural inequalities in the arts and culture sector.

This new role of Commercial Director will, for the first time, bring together the Roundhouse’s commercial activities from music, events, commercial trading, IP and brand exploitation, broadcast opportunities and marketing. There is also scope to drive digital transformation across Roundhouse promotional content creation, the management of our social channels and drive income through the use of technology.

Operating as a key member of our senior leadership team, this is an exciting role with a huge amount of potential and scope. You will draw together a strong team, develop our new commercial strategy and help us realise further opportunities to drive commercial income. You also join us at time where we are developing a new building to enable more young people to grow their creative skills. As such we are looking for someone who is energetic, entrepreneurial and collaborative and brings the commercial know how to grow and diversify income streams to enhance our work.

You will already be an experienced strategic commercial operator, with a track record of driving and growing multiple income streams in a highly customer/audience focused environment. We are looking for someone who has an understanding of digital and can help test and stretch our thinking in this area to realise new opportunities and extend our reach with current and new audiences. Aligned to our values, you will also be experienced in negotiating contracts, commercial partnership development and possess exceptional negotiation and influencing skills.

If you’re interested in playing a critical role in helping us reach further, dream bigger and achieve more then we’d like to hear from you.

Closing date: 9am, Monday 4th October 2021

Please click to be directed to the Peridot Partners website and to contact the advising consultants to discuss this role in more detail.